2019 NFL Cuts: Notable Names Released as Teams Announce 53-Man Rosters

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

National Football League teams must finalize their 53-man rosters for the 2019 regular season by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, which is leading to a wave of high-profile cuts before the deadline.

The Oakland Raiders kicked off the proceedings by releasing linebacker Brandon Marshall, who signed a one-year contract in March. The Las Vegas native, who exceeded 100 tackles three times with the Denver Broncos, has been working his way back to full strength from a knee injury.

Let's check out some of the other notable players hitting the waiver wire or free-agent market. The article will be updated until all 32 NFL rosters are in place Saturday night.

LB Shane Ray (Baltimore Ravens)

Ray, 26, hasn't lived up to expectations since the Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He showed signs of development in 2016, when he racked up eight sacks while playing all 16 games, but he tallied just two sacks in 19 appearances over the last two years in Denver.

He signed with the Ravens in May but failed to produce a standout training camp or preseason (0.5 sacks).

Source: ESPN's Jamison Hensley

CB Jalen "Teez" Tabor (Detroit Lions)

Tabor was the Detroit Lions' second-round selection in the 2017 draft. The 23-year-old University of Florida product failed to significantly climb the depth chart over his first two years, tallying 39 total tackles across 22 games in a mostly reserve role, and he fell to the roster fringes heading into 2019.

Source: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

WR Terrelle Pryor (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Pryor, a 30-year-old former standout quarterback at Ohio State, enjoyed a breakout campaign as a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 when he recorded 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He's never been able to replicate that production, though.

He caught just 16 passes in eight games last season with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He made three grabs in one preseason appearance for the Jags before his release.

Source: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

DE Datone Jones (Jaguars)

Jones, 29, posted eight sacks across his first three NFL seasons after the Green Bay Packers took him in the first round of the 2013 draft. He's taken down the opposing quarterback just two times since then, and he made just one appearance for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 because of injuries.

The defensive end made 11 tackles but no sacks in four preseason games with Jacksonville.

Source: Rapoport

QB Taylor Heinicke (Carolina Panthers)

Heinicke, 26, bounced around the NFL after going undrafted in 2015 out of Old Dominion. The Panthers claimed him off waivers in April 2018, and he earned the opportunity to serve as backup to Cam Newton.

The Georgia native completed 33 of his 53 attempts for 274 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in a spot start against the Atlanta Falcons last December.

Source: Pelissero