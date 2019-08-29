Preseason Week 4 Takeaways: Biggest NFL Cut Predictions as Roster Battles End

0 of 9

With all but three of the NFL's 65 preseason games complete, the league can turn its attention to one of the wildest, most interesting and most difficult portions of the annual professional football calendar.

Between now and Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to cut down to 53 active players, well over 1,000 players will be released leaguewide.

Sadly, most of those players will never be heard from again, and many never hit casual fan radar in the first place. But every year at this time, several well-known veterans suddenly land on the open market.

Here are eight such players who could be out of jobs by Saturday afternoon.