Boise State vs. FSU Moved to Tallahassee Because of Hurricane Dorian

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

The final seconds of an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Wake Forest count down in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Florida State defeated Wake Forest 17-6. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

With Hurricane Dorian on track to hit Florida in the next few days, Saturday's Boise State-Florida State game has been moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee. 

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the hurricane's proximity to Jacksonville necessitated the change in location, per 247Sports' Brendan Sonnone:

“Well given Jacksonville's location, given the uncertainty of the storm, they've looked for ways to figure out how they can accommodate that. I think they're going to go forward with the game, but they're not going to do it in Jacksonville. They're going to do the game in Tallahassee. I think they're going to have more details for that for anybody who's interested going forward."

An official location for the game is yet to be announced, but Sonnone did note as of Thursday morning it appeared Doak Campbell Stadium was being prepared for an event. 

Per Jason Hanna, Madeline Holcombe and Paul P. Murphy of CNN.com, Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach the Atlantic coast of Florida on Monday and is forecast to be a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph. 

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers added affected areas in the United States could start to feel tropical-storm force winds as early as Saturday evening.

Boise State and Florida State were originally scheduled to play at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.

Related

    The Day Keanon Lowe Encountered a School Shooter

    The former Oregon receiver's life led him to where he was supposed to be one fateful day in May

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The Day Keanon Lowe Encountered a School Shooter

    The former Oregon receiver's life led him to where he was supposed to be one fateful day in May

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Of Locks and Lore: Tallest Tales of Trevor Lawrence

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Of Locks and Lore: Tallest Tales of Trevor Lawrence

    David M. Hale
    via ESPN.com

    FSU-Boise State Game Moved

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    FSU-Boise State Game Moved

    Noles247
    via Noles247

    Taggart on Hurricane Dorian, Team’s Health and Boise State

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    Taggart on Hurricane Dorian, Team’s Health and Boise State

    Noles247
    via Noles247