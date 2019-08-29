Boise State vs. FSU Moved to Tallahassee Because of Hurricane Dorian

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

With Hurricane Dorian on track to hit Florida in the next few days, Saturday's Boise State-Florida State game has been moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the hurricane's proximity to Jacksonville necessitated the change in location, per 247Sports' Brendan Sonnone:

“Well given Jacksonville's location, given the uncertainty of the storm, they've looked for ways to figure out how they can accommodate that. I think they're going to go forward with the game, but they're not going to do it in Jacksonville. They're going to do the game in Tallahassee. I think they're going to have more details for that for anybody who's interested going forward."

An official location for the game is yet to be announced, but Sonnone did note as of Thursday morning it appeared Doak Campbell Stadium was being prepared for an event.

Per Jason Hanna, Madeline Holcombe and Paul P. Murphy of CNN.com, Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach the Atlantic coast of Florida on Monday and is forecast to be a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph.

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers added affected areas in the United States could start to feel tropical-storm force winds as early as Saturday evening.

Boise State and Florida State were originally scheduled to play at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field at 7 p.m. ET Saturday.