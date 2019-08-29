Formula 1 Reveals Record 22-Race Schedule for 2020 Season

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Formula One has revealed the 2020 season will feature a record-breaking 22 races, introducing new Grands Prix in Netherlands and Vietnam.

The "draft calendar" for 2020 was released on Thursday and has one race more than any other season in the sport's history. The German Grand Prix, however, has been scrapped from the schedule for the third time in six years, having been absent in 2017 and 2015:

This new calendar will be submitted for approval at the International Automobile Federation (FIA) World Motor Sport Council meeting on 4 October.

The 2020 season—celebrating the 70th anniversary of Formula One—is slated to begin with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 15 March and will come to a close in Abu Dhabi on 29 November.



Vietnam will host a street race in the capital of Hanoi on 5 April. Formula One published a virtual preview of the track in April:

The Vietnamese Grand Prix will be the first of its kind, while the Dutch Grand Prix is set to make its return to the Formula One circuit after a 34-year absence.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look forward to a race in his home country, which will be held at the Zandvoort circuit in Zandvoort, near Amsterdam.

F1 legend Niki Lauda was the last driver to win a Dutch Grand Prix in 1985, but a new champion will be crowned on 3 May 2020.

The Italian Grand Prix—held at Monza—is understood to be finalising a contract extension with Formula One, though Sky Sports said this was "expected to be a formality."

Formula One's announcement confirmed Grands Prix in Spain, Australia and Great Britain have also extended their agreements, helping raise the number of races to a record 22.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton leads the 2019 world championship driver standings by 62 points ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, having won eight of the 12 races so far this year.