Trace McSorley Defends PSU's James Franklin Amid Lawsuit over Injured Players

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2019

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws a pass against Kentucky during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley, who played college football at Penn State, took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend James Franklin after a former team doctor said the Nittany Lions coach pressured him to rush players back from injury in a lawsuit.

"With everything being said about Coach Franklin and how he has handled injuries in the past, I feel obligated to share my experiences," McSorley wrote. "When I injured my knee against Iowa, I never once felt pressured to go back in the game by Coach Franklin. He continually checked on me and how I felt, even telling me not to push it. That message continued throughout the week, as we prepared for our next game."

McSorley then shared another experience ahead of Penn State's Citrus Bowl appearance last year, when the quarterback was dealing with an injured foot. The senior played despite the injury, nearly leading Penn State to a comeback win over Kentucky.

McSorley said he made the decision to re-enter the game for both of his injuries and never felt any pressure by the coaching staff.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    James Franklin updates status of DB Donovan Johnson for season opener

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    James Franklin updates status of DB Donovan Johnson for season opener

    Paul Harvey
    via Saturday Tradition

    The 10 Games That Could Unexpectedly Trip Up Each CFP Contender

    College Football logo
    College Football

    The 10 Games That Could Unexpectedly Trip Up Each CFP Contender

    Paul Myerberg
    via USA TODAY

    James Franklin's former players come to his defense on Twitter

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    James Franklin's former players come to his defense on Twitter

    Lions247
    via Lions247

    James Franklin, players discuss Penn State QB decision

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    James Franklin, players discuss Penn State QB decision

    Lions247
    via Lions247