Trace McSorley Defends PSU's James Franklin Amid Lawsuit over Injured Players

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley, who played college football at Penn State, took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend James Franklin after a former team doctor said the Nittany Lions coach pressured him to rush players back from injury in a lawsuit.

"With everything being said about Coach Franklin and how he has handled injuries in the past, I feel obligated to share my experiences," McSorley wrote. "When I injured my knee against Iowa, I never once felt pressured to go back in the game by Coach Franklin. He continually checked on me and how I felt, even telling me not to push it. That message continued throughout the week, as we prepared for our next game."

McSorley then shared another experience ahead of Penn State's Citrus Bowl appearance last year, when the quarterback was dealing with an injured foot. The senior played despite the injury, nearly leading Penn State to a comeback win over Kentucky.

McSorley said he made the decision to re-enter the game for both of his injuries and never felt any pressure by the coaching staff.

