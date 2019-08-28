Updated AEW All Out 2019 Match Card Ahead of Chicago PPV

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling's second major pay-per-view, All Out, is set to emanate from the Chicago area Saturday night, and it will be headlined by a match to determine the first-ever AEW World champion.

Following the success of Double or Nothing in May, there are huge expectations surrounding All Out. AEW also needs it to be a strong show as the lead-in to the debut episode of AEW on TNT on Oct. 2.

Here is everything you need to know about when and where to watch All Out, along with a full rundown of the event's card.

Where: Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

When: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. ET (The Buy-In pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live or pay-per-view

AEW All Out Match Card

Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Pac

The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships

Cody vs. Shawn Spears

Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Joey Janela

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt vs. SoCal Uncensored

21-woman Casino Battle Royale

Private Party vs. Angelico and Jack Evans

Top Matches to Watch

Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship

In what promises to be the main event, Jericho and Page will do battle to determine the first AEW World champion in company history.

Page won the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing to earn his spot in the match, while Jericho beat Omega in the main event to get his title shot.

The interactions between Jericho and Page have been somewhat few and far between, although they did mix it up at Fight for the Fallen in July. After Page defeated Kip Sabian, Jericho attacked him and left him bloodied.

Jericho cut a promo on the city of Jacksonville, Florida, later in the night, which prompted Page to make his way to the ring and fight back.

A compelling case can be made for either Page or Jericho to win the AEW World Championship, but only one of them can leave Chicago with the title.

Putting the strap on Jericho makes sense because of his star power, but it can be argued that he is already such a big star that there would be more value in ensuring Page is a made man.

Regardless of who wins, Jericho vs. Page will go down as a landmark match in the history of AEW.

Kenny Omega vs. Pac

Omega was originally scheduled to face Jon Moxley in one of the marquee matches at All Out, but a late change was made last week when Moxley announced he would be unable to compete.

Moxley took to Twitter to say that due to a MRSA infection in his elbow, he was not cleared to wrestle at All Out:

AEW officials hastily found a replacement in Pac, which created an intriguing subplot since Pac was originally supposed to be part of the event.

Pac pulled out of his scheduled match with Page because of reported creative differences, and it was unclear when or if he would resume working with the company.

Although Omega vs. Pac doesn't have the same build and importance as Omega vs. Moxley did, it is still a first-time-ever match involving two of the best in-ring workers in the world.

Taking the overall story out of the equation, it can be argued that Omega vs. Pac will be a better match than Omega vs. Moxley would have been.

The level of anticipation may not be as high since Omega and Pac don't have a built-in issue, but it will be an enjoyable athletic display nonetheless.

The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

AEW's longest-running rivalry will continue Saturday when The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks clash in a ladder match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

The teams have traded the AAA tag titles on a couple of occasions in recent months, including at Verano de Escandalo in June when Pentagon and Fenix beat The Young Bucks for the championships.

At Double or Nothing in May, The Young Bucks retained the AAA World Tag Team Championships against Pentagon and Fenix, but their reign wouldn't last much longer.

The two teams also met at AEW Fyter Fest in June as part of a six-man tag team match that saw The Young Bucks and Omega beat Pentagon, Fenix and Laredo Kid.

While The Lucha Bros have not enjoyed much success under the AEW umbrella thus far, that may change Saturday. Since Pentagon and Fenix are more likely to continue working with AAA, it stands to reason that they will prevail at All Out.

That would also give The Lucha Bros a major boost in their pursuit of the AEW Tag Team Championships.

The teams already have a ton of history together, and adding ladders into the mix should escalate the rivalry and perhaps allow them to steal the show at All Out.

