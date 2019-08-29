B/R Experts Answer Biggest CFB Questions for Week 1

1 of 8

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

David Kenyon

Justin Herbert faces a difficult task in 2019. While the Oregon Ducks return an experienced offensive line with a few well-regarded NFL prospects, they're thin on proven pass-catching options. Penn State transfer Juwan Johnson had a disappointing junior year following his breakout sophomore campaign and is hoping to rebound at Oregon. But if he struggles, who is going to fill the massive void left behind by Dillon Mitchell? If this is a low-scoring game as I anticipate, it favors Auburn.

Kerry Miller

Auburn is going to be more of a factor in the SEC West race than most seem to be expecting, but I have to go with Oregon here because of the quarterback discrepancy. No disrespect to Bo Nix, but putting a true freshman up against a senior like Herbert—one of the top candidates both for the Heisman and for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft—is a little unfair in Week 1. Veteran poise prevails in a 24-21 type of battle.

Brad Shepard

I can't wait to watch Auburn's vaunted defensive front four against Oregon's veteran offensive line. Whoever wins that trench war is going to get the victory. The Ducks are going to do everything they can to protect Herbert and will do a commendable job, but the Tigers have too many defensive weapons. Oregon can lose this game against a top-half-of-the-SEC opponent and still win the Pac-12, and I think that ends up happening. Yes, Auburn starts a true freshman quarterback in Nix, but the Ducks D will be young too. Look for AU to win a close one 24-21.

Ian Wharton

Oregon. I stuck with the Ducks last year despite their penchant for blowing games late, and I can't help but put faith into their hyped offensive line and a healthy Herbert. There's a lot of pressure on both sides to win this game. A bad performance for Herbert would be a tough blow to his bounce-back campaign, but head coach Gus Malzahn has the wolves breathing down his neck at Auburn. Both teams are talented, so this comes down to the Ducks having a senior quarterback against a Tigers freshman.