Image: Justin Bieber Rocks 'Not Shane Bieber' Indians Jersey After Viral Tweet

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 28, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 23: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians sits in the dugout during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on August 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players' Weekend. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Biebers, unite!

Grammy Award-winning musician Justin Bieber was riding his motorcycle in Los Angeles on Tuesday while wearing a jersey sent to him from Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber that said "Not Shane Bieber" across the back:

The 24-year-old pitcher wore a similar "Not Justin" jersey during MLB's Players' Weekend. Topps confused the two on Shane's baseball card, which prompted Justin to reach out in the first place:

While Justin made the last name universal, Shane is doing his part to establish it in Major League Baseball. In his second professional season, he has earned his first All-Star nod and owns a 12-6 record to go with a 3.23 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

