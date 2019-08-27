Image: Justin Bieber Rocks 'Not Shane Bieber' Indians Jersey After Viral Tweet

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Biebers, unite!

Grammy Award-winning musician Justin Bieber was riding his motorcycle in Los Angeles on Tuesday while wearing a jersey sent to him from Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber that said "Not Shane Bieber" across the back:

The 24-year-old pitcher wore a similar "Not Justin" jersey during MLB's Players' Weekend. Topps confused the two on Shane's baseball card, which prompted Justin to reach out in the first place:

While Justin made the last name universal, Shane is doing his part to establish it in Major League Baseball. In his second professional season, he has earned his first All-Star nod and owns a 12-6 record to go with a 3.23 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.