Joe Johnson, Lisa Leslie Named 2019 BIG3 MVP, Coach of the Year

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 25: Joe Johnson #1 of the Triplets shoots over Reggie Evans #30 of the 3 Headed Monsters during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on August 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After teaming up to lead the Triplets to the 2019 BIG3 championship game in their inaugural season, Joe Johnson was named league MVP and Lisa Leslie took home the Coach of the Year award.

The Triplets went a league-best 7-1 during the regular season.

It was quite the season for Johnson, as the seven-time NBA All-Star set the BIG3 single-season scoring record with 175 points:

The next-closest players finished with 134 points. 

While leading the league in scoring (21.8 PPG), he managed to knock down the most field goals (63) and four-pointers (four). He also finished first in assists (31), second in steals (nine), third in three-pointers (16) and tied for third in rebounds (60).

Meanwhile, it's just another award for Leslie to add to her impressive resume. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, a three-time WNBA MVP and an eight-time WNBA All-Star.

She is also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Leslie is one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time. And now, she has an award to reflect her outstanding coaching job this season.

Johnson and Leslie will now attempt to cap off the season with a championship, as they will take on the Killer 3's in the BIG3 title game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Related

    Meet ‘Electric’ QB D’Eriq King

    Former WR scored 50 TDs as an undersized QB last year for Houston before he got hurt. Now he's out to break records ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Meet ‘Electric’ QB D’Eriq King

    Former WR scored 50 TDs as an undersized QB last year for Houston before he got hurt. Now he's out to break records ➡️

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Needs to Address Its Culture Problem

    @MikeTanier says Andrew Luck's retirement may only be the beginning

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Needs to Address Its Culture Problem

    @MikeTanier says Andrew Luck's retirement may only be the beginning

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Team's Most Glaring Weakness Right Now

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every NBA Team's Most Glaring Weakness Right Now

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Power Rankings Entering Final Month

    Featured logo
    Featured

    MLB Power Rankings Entering Final Month

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report