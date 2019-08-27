Joe Johnson, Lisa Leslie Named 2019 BIG3 MVP, Coach of the Year

Joe Johnson, Lisa Leslie Named 2019 BIG3 MVP, Coach of the YearAugust 27, 2019
After teaming up to lead the Triplets to the 2019 BIG3 championship game in their inaugural season, Joe Johnson was named league MVP and Lisa Leslie took home the Coach of the Year award.
Joe Johnson (@TheJoeJohnson7) has been named the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 BIG3 season after leading expansion team Triplets on a championship run in their inaugural season #MVP #BIG3Championship https://t.co/ULLbxc96VO
Coach @LisaLeslie has earned the 2019 Coach of the Year title after leading her Triplets to the #BIG3Championship 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/TzsPo1a4xA
The Triplets went a league-best 7-1 during the regular season.
It was quite the season for Johnson, as the seven-time NBA All-Star set the BIG3 single-season scoring record with 175 points:
The next-closest players finished with 134 points.
While leading the league in scoring (21.8 PPG), he managed to knock down the most field goals (63) and four-pointers (four). He also finished first in assists (31), second in steals (nine), third in three-pointers (16) and tied for third in rebounds (60).
“I still get butterflies in my stomach.” 38-year-old Joe Johnson talks about his love for the game after breaking @TheBIG3 record for points in a season. https://t.co/KAZuvWpdbQ
Meanwhile, it's just another award for Leslie to add to her impressive resume. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, a three-time WNBA MVP and an eight-time WNBA All-Star.
She is also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Leslie is one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time. And now, she has an award to reflect her outstanding coaching job this season.
"Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. And I gotta make sure our guys are working hard." Coach of the Year @LisaLeslie is proof that when talent meets hard work, the sky is the limit. https://t.co/buOt2l0lnf
Johnson and Leslie will now attempt to cap off the season with a championship, as they will take on the Killer 3's in the BIG3 title game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
