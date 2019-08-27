Joe Johnson, Lisa Leslie Named 2019 BIG3 MVP, Coach of the Year

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After teaming up to lead the Triplets to the 2019 BIG3 championship game in their inaugural season, Joe Johnson was named league MVP and Lisa Leslie took home the Coach of the Year award.

The Triplets went a league-best 7-1 during the regular season.

It was quite the season for Johnson, as the seven-time NBA All-Star set the BIG3 single-season scoring record with 175 points:

The next-closest players finished with 134 points.

While leading the league in scoring (21.8 PPG), he managed to knock down the most field goals (63) and four-pointers (four). He also finished first in assists (31), second in steals (nine), third in three-pointers (16) and tied for third in rebounds (60).

Meanwhile, it's just another award for Leslie to add to her impressive resume. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time WNBA champion, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, a three-time WNBA MVP and an eight-time WNBA All-Star.

She is also a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Leslie is one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time. And now, she has an award to reflect her outstanding coaching job this season.

Johnson and Leslie will now attempt to cap off the season with a championship, as they will take on the Killer 3's in the BIG3 title game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.