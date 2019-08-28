Top Landing Spots for NBA Free Agent Jamal Crawford

0 of 5

Jamal Crawford has seen it all, done it all and crossed it all over during his 19-year NBA career.

But that hasn't diminished his desire for a 20th go-round.

"On, no," Crawford told The Athletic's Gina Mizell in April. "... When you love [the game], you'll do anything to play."

With training camps opening in less than a month, though, it's fair to wonder if the 39-year-old will have that chance. His scoring is stuck in a five-year slide, last season's player efficiency rating was the second-worst of his career and he's been a below-average three-point shooter over the past two campaigns.

That said, he's an ignitable scorer—he closed the 2018-19 campaign with a 51-point outburst—with loads of experience, a sharp basketball mind and some of the tightest handles in the business.

He won't appeal to everyone, but he'd make sense for the following five squads.