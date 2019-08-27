Tiger Woods Underwent Knee Surgery, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods recently underwent surgery to repair his left knee.

Per Woods' official Twitter account, he's expected to make a full recovery following an arthroscopic procedure last week for minor cartilage damage.

"I expect Tiger to make a full recovery," Dr. Vern Cooley said. "We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems."

Woods also issued a statement: "I would like to thank Dr. Cooley and his team. I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks. I look forward to traveling and playing in Japan in October."

The left knee has been a source of problems for Woods dating back to 1994 when he had surgery to remove two benign tumors and scar tissue. The 43-year-old also ruptured the ACL in the knee in August 2007 and won the 2008 U.S. Open with a torn ACL.

Following his Masters win in April, Woods played in just six PGA Tour events the rest of this season. He was plagued by back injuries throughout the summer that forced him to withdraw from the Bridgestone Invitational in August.

Woods' final event of the 2019 season was at the BMW Championship earlier this month. The 15-time major champion finished 37th overall but missed the cut for an appearance in the Tour Championship.

Woods remains committed to playing in the Zozo Championship from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27. The tournament is the PGA Tour's first official event in Japan.