2019 Fantasy Football: Best Value Draft Picks

0 of 10

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

One word in fantasy football drafts is more important than any other: value.

Whether you're drafting from the first slot or the No. 12 hole, success on draft day hinges on getting value with your picks by selecting players who will outperform their draft slots.

Fantasy leagues aren't won in the first or second round, where it's much easier to determine who to pick. The rubber meets the road in the middle and late rounds. Selecting a fifth-rounder who performs like a third-rounder is how playoff teams are made. Getting an eighth-rounder who turns into a solid weekly starter is how championships are won.

All the players listed here are strong bets to out-point their average draft positions at Fantasy Pros and offer a good (or even great) return on investment.

They're the kinds of values who will lead your team to glory.