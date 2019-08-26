Carli Lloyd Received Offer to Kick in NFL Preseason Game After Viral Video

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

United States women's national soccer team star Carli Lloyd was offered the chance to suit up for an NFL team during a preseason game, her trainer told Fox Sports' Martin Rogers.

"[Today], she got another call from another NFL team," James Galanis said. "The one that called today, I don't want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next [game]. They were willing to put her on the roster."

Galanis added Lloyd turned down the opportunity since the USWNT has a friendly Thursday against Portugal as part of its post-2019 Women's World Cup victory tour.

Lloyd's resume on the soccer pitch speaks for itself. She's a two-time World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist and was the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2015 and Best FIFA Women's Player in 2016.

The 37-year-old showed her skills can translate to the gridiron as well. She visited the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp and connected on a 55-yard field-goal attempt:

The video made the rounds on social media, and Rogers wrote Lloyd "was approached by multiple NFL teams."

Were it not for the USWNT exhibition, she would've had a shot at becoming the first woman to play in an NFL preseason game, though Rogers noted Lloyd "likely ... would have turned down the chance in any case, due to the limited amount of preparation time."