UFC's C.B. Dollaway Suspended 2 Years by USADA for Positive Drug Tests

Andre Penner/Associated Press

C.B. Dollaway has been handed a two-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after the UFC fighter tested positive for multiple banned substances.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, USADA announced the suspension Monday:

"Dollaway, 35, tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6 as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 19, 2018. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while GHRP-2 and GHRP-6 are Specified Substances in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics."

"Dollaway also tested positive for clomiphene in an out-of-competition urine sample collected on February 9, 2019."

The 36-year-old has been operating as a light heavyweight in UFC but has previously turned out at middleweight.

Dollaway will be unable to fight again until December 2020, with his last bout ending in a TKO defeat to Khalid Murtazaliev in 2018.

UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter tweeted about the suspension:

Dollaway has denied knowingly using any banned substances and issued a statement via Instagram (h/t Martin) after the USADA decision:

"In light of the recent decision made by USADA to issue me a two year sanction, I want it to be very clear that I did not knowingly nor intentionally take any performance enhancing drugs. As many people close to me are aware, I suffered a serious back injury in 2016. With my insurance capped out, I needed to find alternative solution if I wanted to continue to compete in mixed martial arts."

The fighter explained he underwent a stem cell procedure in Mexico, where he came into contact with the banned substances, per Martin.