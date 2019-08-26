UFC's C.B. Dollaway Suspended 2 Years by USADA for Positive Drug Tests

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

Fighter C.B. Dollaway from the US gestures as he weighs in ahead of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 18, 2013. Dollaway will compete in the UFC in Sao Paulo on Jan. 19. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner/Associated Press

C.B. Dollaway has been handed a two-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after the UFC fighter tested positive for multiple banned substances.

According to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, USADA announced the suspension Monday:

"Dollaway, 35, tested positive for anastrozole, growth hormone releasing peptide 2 (GHRP-2 or pralmorelin), a metabolite of GHRP-2, and GHRP-6 as the result of an out-of-competition urine sample he provided on December 19, 2018. Anastrozole is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, while GHRP-2 and GHRP-6 are Specified Substances in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics."

"Dollaway also tested positive for clomiphene in an out-of-competition urine sample collected on February 9, 2019."

The 36-year-old has been operating as a light heavyweight in UFC but has previously turned out at middleweight.

Dollaway will be unable to fight again until December 2020, with his last bout ending in a TKO defeat to Khalid Murtazaliev in 2018.

UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter tweeted about the suspension:

Dollaway has denied knowingly using any banned substances and issued a statement via Instagram (h/t Martin) after the USADA decision:

"In light of the recent decision made by USADA to issue me a two year sanction, I want it to be very clear that I did not knowingly nor intentionally take any performance enhancing drugs. As many people close to me are aware, I suffered a serious back injury in 2016. With my insurance capped out, I needed to find alternative solution if I wanted to continue to compete in mixed martial arts."

The fighter explained he underwent a stem cell procedure in Mexico, where he came into contact with the banned substances, per Martin.

