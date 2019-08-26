Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Marries Girlfriend Morgan Lang in Atlanta Wedding

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins finally had a bright spot in his offseason with his marriage to girlfriend Morgan Lang.

The two got married in Atlanta Saturday, per TMZ Sports, with NBA stars and former teammates including Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Matt Barnes and Andre Iguodala in attendance.

According to Lindsay Kimble of People, former Kentucky teammates John Wall and Eric Bledsoe were among his groomsmen.

"He's been through a lot of late, so I'm happy to see him smile, be able to take his mind off his injury and enjoy his day," Barnes told TMZ.

Cousins suffered a torn ACL earlier this month, which could cost him the entire 2019-20 NBA season. He has also dealt with a torn Achilles and a quadriceps tear over the past two seasons.