Texas WR Joshua Moore Suspended After Arrest on Gun Charge

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (14) pulls in a 27-yard pass for a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas head coach Tom Herman said Monday that receiver Joshua Moore will be suspended for the team's season opener against Louisiana Tech, per Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.

Moore was arrested in August and charged with carrying a loaded pistol without a license, according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN. 

Herman said he will wait for the legal process to play out and the player's availability will be determined on a week-to-week basis, per Jeff Jones of KVUE.

Per Schlabach, Moore was arrested at gunpoint in downtown Austin after officials noticed a man "remove a firearm from his waistband" in a parking lot. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23, per Schlabach.

"We're aware of the situation with Joshua Moore," Herman said in a statement earlier this month. "We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time but will continue to monitor the legal process. We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process."

The sophomore appeared in four games last season, totaling seven catches for 53 yards and a touchdown before a shoulder injury ended his year in October.

Texas will likely rely upon seniors Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay at receiver, although the team will likely need younger players to contribute if Moore remains unavailable.

