Bill Belichick Reacts to Andrew Luck's Retirement: 'I Didn't See That'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick claimed during a Monday press conference that he didn't know former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had retired.

"Good player. I didn't see that, but I haven't really followed them," Belichick said when asked about Luck, per Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe. "We all have to make our decisions. He made his and I respect it."

