Bill Belichick Reacts to Andrew Luck's Retirement: 'I Didn't See That'August 26, 2019
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick claimed during a Monday press conference that he didn't know former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck had retired.
"Good player. I didn't see that, but I haven't really followed them," Belichick said when asked about Luck, per Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe. "We all have to make our decisions. He made his and I respect it."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Rookies You Need to Know for Your Draft