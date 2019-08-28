Chick-Fil-a Is the True Meal of Choice for Athletes

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 28, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

Chick-Fil-A has proven to be the true meal of choice for athletes. From the NBA, to the NFL, to college football, these players can't get enough of those chicken sandwiches.

Watch the video above for more about these athletes' love of fast food.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Get to Know the ‘Best RB in the SEC’

    🗣️ 'I should be first-round talent' 📈 Chasing Reggie Bush and LT's stats 📍 Ke’Shawn Vaughn putting Vandy on the map

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Get to Know the ‘Best RB in the SEC’

    🗣️ 'I should be first-round talent' 📈 Chasing Reggie Bush and LT's stats 📍 Ke’Shawn Vaughn putting Vandy on the map

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    @TheMattCamp unveils his final positional rankings of the preseason

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Fantasy Football Big Board 📋

    @TheMattCamp unveils his final positional rankings of the preseason

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Luck Will Disappear from NFL Spotlight

    @MikeFreemanNFL believes Luck will follow the Barry Sanders route of retirement

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Luck Will Disappear from NFL Spotlight

    @MikeFreemanNFL believes Luck will follow the Barry Sanders route of retirement

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Dynasties in the Making

    Who has the best chance to be the next Warriors?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Dynasties in the Making

    Who has the best chance to be the next Warriors?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report