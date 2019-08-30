Bold Predictions for the 2019 Fantasy Football Season

0 of 7

Playing it safe in fantasy football may be good enough for a third-place or runner-up finish, but it won't be good enough to win. You're here to win, right? Sometimes that means shooting your shot.

Believing in the narrative that Carson Wentz isn't trustworthy because he can't stay healthy is too easy and, frankly, too lazy. You should instead believe in his ability and the great talent around him. A healthy Wentz can lead your fantasy team and the Philadelphia Eagles to a championship.

Dalvin Cook is coming off two injury-plagued seasons, and while he isn't being dragged down into the same injury conversations as Wentz, those concerns are keeping him out of the first round. However, Cook is a first-round fantasy talent and might be the focal point of the Minnesota Vikings offense in 2019.

It's also dangerous to use small sample sizes to pump up players who benefit more from opportunity than talent.

There's no doubt Damien Williams played well when the Kansas City Chiefs needed him to take on a bigger role last season. It was also the first time in his five-year career that he had been pushed into such a significant spot. Do you trust him to play at that level for an entire season?

Derrick Henry may have been the catalyst for your fantasy championship run in 2018. He was the only Tennessee Titans player to even consider using down the stretch, and he came through in a big way. That hasn't been the norm over Henry's three seasons, yet many are willing to ignore his disappointing history and focus on one month.

The season predictions in this article focus on talent more than opportunity. They are not hot takes. Nor are they outlandish thoughts for the purposes of being outlandish. They're based on what we've seen from these players throughout the majority of their careers.

