2019 Fantasy Football Big Board: Matt Camp's Final Preseason Rankings

Matt Camp@TheMattCampFantasy Football Lead WriterAugust 28, 2019

    This is my final fantasy big board of the NFL preseason, but that doesn't mean the rankings are locked in. With more than a week until the regular season kicks off in Chicago and cutdown day fast approaching, situations are still malleable.

    Until then, we'll hopefully learn more about the lingering injuries from the last month.

    Teams have no responsibility to give out any official information until the first practice reports leading up to Week 1. Antonio Brown appears to be over his foot issues (and helmet battles), but it wouldn't be a shock to see him land on the Oakland Raiders' first injury report.

    Other than injuries, you should pay attention to final cuts on Aug. 31. If a team is looking for a position of need, it may call around the league to see who's on the chopping block. Perhaps the Houston Texans or Kansas City Chiefs will check in with the Buffalo Bills about whether LeSean McCoy is available.

    With all of that in mind, my rankings will be updated again before the start of the regular season, so bookmark this page to see the latest changes. While this article focuses on point-per-reception formats, the bookmark provides my rankings for PPR, non-PPR and half-PPR scoring systems.

Top 150

    Based on current ADP data, 19 quarterbacks, 51 running backs, 56 wide receivers, 16 tight ends, five defenses and three kickers are going off the board in the top 150.

    My top 150 features 18 QBs, 44 RBs, 72 WRs and 16 TEs without any kickers or defenses.

    Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey both top my board and the ADP board. My top 36 rounds out with Melvin Gordon as RB15 and includes 18 WRs, three TEs and no QBs. The top 36 in ADP finishes with Gordon as RB18 and includes 14 WRs, three TEs and Patrick Mahomes as the lone QB with an ADP of 21.2.

    While I remain skeptical about the health of Todd Gurley (RB14), he's among the top 10 RBs in ADP (RB8). No other Los Angeles Rams player has an ADP inside the top 36, with Brandin Cooks coming the closest at 38.4. I rank Robert Woods (WR15), Cooks (WR16) and Cooper Kupp (WR17) inside the top 36 in part because of concerns with Gurley's knee.

    2019 Top 150 PPR Draft Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Saquon Barkley NYG (11)
    2Christian McCaffrey CAR (7)
    3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    4Alvin Kamara NO (9)
    5David Johnson ARI (12)
    6DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    7Davante Adams GB (11)
    8Julio Jones ATL (9)
    9Michael Thomas NO (9)
    10JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    11Odell Beckham Jr. CLE (7)
    12Dalvin Cook MIN (12)
    13Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    14Le'Veon Bell NYJ (4)
    15James Conner PIT (7)
    16Mike Evans TB (7)
    17Nick Chubb CLE (7)
    18Travis Kelce KC (12)
    19Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    20Keenan Allen LAC (12)
    21Antonio Brown OAK (6)
    22Adam Thielen MIN (12)
    23George Kittle SF (4)
    24Stefon Diggs MIN (12)
    25Zach Ertz PHI (10)
    26Kerryon Johnson DET (5)
    27Julian Edelman NE (10)
    28Damien Williams KC (12)
    29Amari Cooper DAL (8)
    30Robert Woods LAR (9)
    31Brandin Cooks LAR (9)
    32Chris Carson SEA (11)
    33Todd Gurley LAR (9)
    34Cooper Kupp LAR (9)
    35Chris Godwin TB (7)
    36Melvin Gordon LAC (12)
    37T.Y. Hilton IND (6)
    38Tyler Boyd CIN (9)
    39Devonta Freeman ATL (9)
    40Kenny Golladay DET (5)
    41Alshon Jeffery PHI (10)
    42James White NE (10)
    43Aaron Jones GB (11)
    44Tyler Lockett SEA (11)
    45Josh Jacobs OAK (6)
    46Mark Ingram BAL (8)
    47Leonard Fournette JAC (10)
    48Patrick Mahomes KC (12)
    49D.J. Moore CAR (7)
    50Tevin Coleman SF (4)
    51Calvin Ridley ATL (9)
    52Mike Williams LAC (12)
    53Jarvis Landry CLE (7)
    54Robby Anderson NYJ (4)
    55Allen Robinson CHI (6)
    56O.J. Howard TB (7)
    57Sony Michel NE (10)
    58Marlon Mack IND (6)
    59David Montgomery CHI (6)
    60Miles Sanders PHI (10)
    61Derrick Henry TEN (11)
    62Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    63A.J. Green CIN (9)
    64Evan Engram NYG (11)
    65Will Fuller HOU (10)
    66Geronimo Allison GB (11)
    67Aaron Rodgers GB (11)
    68Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB (11)
    69Dede Westbrook JAC (10)
    70Sterling Shepard NYG (11)
    71Tarik Cohen CHI (6)
    72Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    73Josh Gordon NE (10)
    74Hunter Henry LAC (12)
    75Vance McDonald PIT (7)
    76Phillip Lindsay DEN (10)
    77DeSean Jackson PHI (10)
    78Jared Cook NO (9)
    79Christian Kirk ARI (12)
    80Marvin Jones DET (5)
    81Corey Davis TEN (11)
    82Tyrell Williams OAK (6)
    83Curtis Samuel CAR (7)
    84Carson Wentz PHI (10)
    85Baker Mayfield CLE (7)
    86Matt Ryan ATL (9)
    87Keke Coutee HOU (10)
    88Donte Moncrief PIT (7)
    89John Brown BUF (6)
    90Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    91Larry Fitzgerald ARI (12)
    92David Njoku CLE (7)
    93Courtland Sutton DEN (10)
    94Devin Funchess IND (6)
    95Duke Johnson HOU (10)
    96Latavius Murray NO (9)
    97Michael Gallup DAL (8)
    98Austin Ekeler LAC (12)
    99Golden Tate NYG (11)
    100Austin Hooper ATL (9)
    101Eric Ebron IND (6)
    102Mohamed Sanu ATL (9)
    103Trey Quinn WAS (10)
    104Kenny Stills MIA (5)
    105Jared Goff LAR (9)
    106Drew Brees NO (9)
    107Russell Wilson SEA (11)
    108Cam Newton CAR (7)
    109Kyler Murray ARI (12)
    110Delanie Walker TEN (11)
    111Kenyan Drake MIA (5)
    112Marqise Lee JAC (10)
    113Taylor Gabriel CHI (6)
    114Dion Lewis TEN (11)
    115D.K. Metcalf SEA (11)
    116Adam Humphries TEN (11)
    117Dante Pettis SF (4)
    118N'Keal Harry NE (10)
    119Quincy Enunwa NYJ (4)
    120Peyton Barber TB (7)
    121Jamison Crowder NYJ (4)
    122Rashaad Penny SEA (11)
    123Mitch Trubisky CHI (6)
    124Dak Prescott DAL (8)
    125Jameis Winston TB (7)
    126Derrius Guice WAS (10)
    127Jimmy Graham GB (11)
    128Mark Andrews BAL (8)
    129Tre'Quan Smith NO (9)
    130Tom Brady NE (10)
    131DaeSean Hamilton DEN (10)
    132Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    133James Washington PIT (7)
    134Matt Breida SF (4)
    135Trey Burton CHI (6)
    136Willie Snead BAL (8)
    137Nyheim Hines IND (6)
    138Mecole Hardman KC (12)
    139Kalen Ballage MIA (5)
    140Albert Wilson MIA (5)
    141Marquise Goodwin SF (4)
    142Darrell Henderson LAR (9)
    143Anthony Miller CHI (6)
    144Philip Rivers LAC (12)
    145Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    146Lamar Jackson BAL (8)
    147Chris Thompson WAS (10)
    148Kareem Hunt CLE (7)
    149Nelson Agholor PHI (10)
    150Noah Fant DEN (10)

Quarterbacks

    Target Based on Value

    Carson Wentz, PHI

    Current ADP: 79.6/QB6

    My Ranking: QB4

    Wentz finished as the QB5 in 2017 despite missing three games and was the top QB based on fantasy points per game (minimum 10 games). Last season, neither Wentz nor Alshon Jeffery opened the season on the field, and Wentz's back issues took him down after 11 games.

    This year, Wentz and Jeffery are both healthy entering the season, and the Philadelphia Eagles upgraded their receiving corps with DeSean Jackson and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Jackson has a broken ring finger, but he may play though what he was told is a 3-4 week injury, per Josina Anderson of ESPN. Plus, the Eagles backfield looks far better than it did in 2018 with rookie Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard leading the way.

    When you add in tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, this is the deepest group of offensive talent Wentz has had at his disposal. As long as he can avoid the injury bug, he should be a top-five QB.

    Potential Sleeper

    Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

    Current ADP: 150.6/QB19

    My Ranking: QB12

    Trubisky is a great example of the difference between reality and fantasy. Even though he took a step forward under head coach Matt Nagy in 2018, he didn't look like anything more than a serviceable quarterback who benefited from playing in a creative offense with good talent around him. 

    However, Trubisky was a solid fantasy option last season. In 14 games, he averaged 18.8 fantasy points per game, which ranked 10th amongst QBs who played at least 10 games. With 421 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, Trubisky's legs boosted his fantasy value. Only Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton had more rushing yards at the position.

    Not much has changed for Trubisky. In fact, his backfield may be better with a potential star in David Montgomery joining Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis. Trubisky is a great late-round option, especially since there's no risk in drafting him as a backup.

    Other Situations to Monitor

    Cam Newton, CAR

    Current ADP: 93.8/QB9

    My Ranking: QB10

    Injury concerns may never go away for the rest of Newton's career. But when he walked out of the third preseason game in a walking boot, a new red flag popped up at an inopportune time.

    Luckily, head coach Ron Rivera said there's "no doubt in my mind" Newton will be ready for Week 1, according to David Newton of ESPN.

    "Everything he's been doing, everything he's done, he's done exactly what he's needed to," Rivera added. "We're at the point now where it's just a matter of time before we start our official prep for the Rams that he's back on the field.''

    Newton's injury risks are built into his current ADP, so even if he has a top-five ceiling, you aren't paying a top-five price.

    2019 Quarterback Draft Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Patrick Mahomes KC (12)
    2Deshaun Watson HOU (10)
    3Aaron Rodgers GB (11)
    4Carson Wentz PHI (10)
    5Baker Mayfield CLE (7)
    6Matt Ryan ATL (9)
    7Jared Goff LAR (9)
    8Drew Brees NO (9)
    9Russell Wilson SEA (11)
    10Cam Newton CAR (7)
    11Kyler Murray ARI (12)
    12Mitch Trubisky CHI (6)
    13Dak Prescott DAL (8)
    14Jameis Winston TB (7)
    15Tom Brady NE (10)
    16Philip Rivers LAC (12)
    17Ben Roethlisberger PIT (7)
    18Lamar Jackson BAL (8)
    19Kirk Cousins MIN (12)
    20Josh Allen BUF (6)
    21Jimmy Garoppolo SF (4)
    22Jacoby Brissett IND (6)
    23Sam Darnold NYJ (4)
    24Matthew Stafford DET (5)
    25Derek Carr OAK (6)
    26Nick Foles JAC (10)
    27Andy Dalton CIN (9)
    28Josh Rosen MIA (5)
    29Joe Flacco DEN (10)
    30Dwayne Haskins WAS (10)
    31Eli Manning NYG (11)
    32Marcus Mariota TEN (11)
    33Daniel Jones NYG (11)
    34Ryan Tannehill TEN (11)
    35Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA (5)
    36Will Grier CAR (7)
    37Case Keenum WAS (10)
    38Drew Lock DEN (10)

Running Backs

    Target Based on Value

    Chris Carson, SEA

    Current ADP: 39.0/RB21

    My Ranking: RB13

    Just because the Seattle Seahawks used a first-round pick on Rashaad Penny in 2018 doesn't mean he automatically sits atop the RB depth chart. That wasn't the case last year, and it won't be the case to start this season, either.

    Carson has done nothing to losing the starting job even if Penny is in line for more touches with Mike Davis now a member of the Chicago Bears.

    The Seahawks ranked first in rushing yards and second in rushing attempts last season. Since then, No. 1 receiver Doug Baldwin retired, and they're battling injury issues at wide receiver including DK Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder).

    Carson might be even more important to the Seahawks offense than he was in 2018.

    Overvalued

    Derrick Henry, TEN

    Current ADP: 37.4/RB19

    My Ranking: RB27

    Henry's scorching finish to the 2018 season likely contributed to many fantasy championships. But relying on him for the majority of last season might have kept your team out of the fantasy playoffs.

    Over the final four games, Henry was the top fantasy RB with 26.5 fantasy points per game. From Weeks 1-13, he was RB39 in total fantasy points.

    That wide disparity in outcomes should give you pause before believing in Henry as a reliable RB2 in 2019.

    Should the Tennessee Titans lean on Henry? Yes, but game flow could be a problem. There isn't much to be excited about in that offense with QB Marcus Mariota looking nowhere like the player who dominated in 2016.

    If the Titans don't stay in games, Henry's fantasy value will plummet since he doesn't catch passes.

    While Henry appears to be over the calf issue that plagued him for much of training camp, it's fair to question his ability to repeat his hot December in a less-than-ideal situation.

    Potential Sleeper

    Latavius Murray, NO

    Current ADP: 88.2/RB34

    My Ranking: RB31

    When in doubt, favor good teams.

    Murray might not seem like an exciting pick, but reliability could go a long way if he's in your flex spot on a weekly basis. Now that he's a member of the New Orleans Saints, being the second back behind Alvin Kamara shouldn't be considered a negative.

    The Saints were sixth in rushing and fifth in rushing attempts last year. The Drew Brees-led passing offense was 12th in yards and 23rd in attempts. Brees was efficient, yet the Saints leaned on their running game.

    When Ingram returned from his four-game suspension to open last season, he played at a top-20 level for the rest of the year. Based on Murray's ADP, you're getting a flex player in an offense that could produce two top-25 fantasy backs. 

    Other Situations to Monitor

    Melvin Gordon, LAC

    Current ADP: 34.0/RB18

    My Ranking: RB15

    The quiet surrounding Gordon is not good.

    There are no positive reports on a potential deal, and with each passing day, his fantasy value takes a hit. Without any indication Gordon will be on the field for Week 1, it becomes harder to draft him before the third round.

    As your second back, it's probably worth the risk even if he misses two or three games. Just make sure you have a reliable option to plug into your lineup in the meantime.

    2019 Running Back PPR Draft Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Saquon Barkley NYG (11)
    2Christian McCaffrey CAR (7)
    3Ezekiel Elliott DAL (8)
    4Alvin Kamara NO (9)
    5David Johnson ARI (12)
    6Dalvin Cook MIN (12)
    7Le'Veon Bell NYJ (4)
    8James Conner PIT (7)
    9Nick Chubb CLE (7)
    10Joe Mixon CIN (9)
    11Kerryon Johnson DET (5)
    12Damien Williams KC (12)
    13Chris Carson SEA (11)
    14Todd Gurley LAR (9)
    15Melvin Gordon LAC (12)
    16Devonta Freeman ATL (9)
    17James White NE (10)
    18Aaron Jones GB (11)
    19Josh Jacobs OAK (6)
    20Mark Ingram BAL (8)
    21Leonard Fournette JAC (10)
    22Tevin Coleman SF (4)
    23Sony Michel NE (10)
    24Marlon Mack IND (6)
    25David Montgomery CHI (6)
    26Miles Sanders PHI (10)
    27Derrick Henry TEN (11)
    28Tarik Cohen CHI (6)
    29Phillip Lindsay DEN (10)
    30Duke Johnson HOU (10)
    31Latavius Murray NO (9)
    32Austin Ekeler LAC (12)
    33Kenyan Drake MIA (5)
    34Dion Lewis TEN (11)
    35Peyton Barber TB (7)
    36Rashaad Penny SEA (11)
    37Derrius Guice WAS (10)
    38Royce Freeman DEN (10)
    39Matt Breida SF (4)
    40Nyheim Hines IND (6)
    41Kalen Ballage MIA (5)
    42Darrell Henderson LAR (9)
    43Chris Thompson WAS (10)
    44Kareem Hunt CLE (7)
    45LeSean McCoy BUF (6)
    46Karan Higdon HOU (10)
    47Jordan Howard PHI (10)
    48Ronald Jones II TB (7)
    49Adrian Peterson WAS (10)
    50Jalen Richard OAK (6)
    51Giovani Bernard CIN (9)
    52Darwin Thompson KC (12)
    53Theo Riddick DEN (10)
    54Damien Harris NE (10)
    55Jaylen Samuels PIT (7)
    56Jerick McKinnon SF (4)
    57Jamaal Williams GB (11)
    58Justin Jackson LAC (12)
    59Devin Singletary BUF (6)
    60Ito Smith ATL (9)
    61T.J. Yeldon BUF (6)
    62C.J. Anderson DET (5)
    63Corey Clement PHI (10)
    64Frank Gore BUF (6)
    65Mike Davis CHI (6)
    66Gus Edwards BAL (8)
    67Alexander Mattison MIN (12)
    68Rex Burkhead NE (10)
    69Elijah McGuire NYJ (4)
    70Tony Pollard DAL (8)
    71Chase Edmonds ARI (12)
    72Ryquell Armstead JAC (10)
    73Darren Sproles PHI (10)
    74Malcolm Brown LAR (9)
    75Carlos Hyde KC (12)
    76Alfred Blue JAC (10)
    77Kenneth Dixon BAL (8)
    78Bilal Powell NYJ (4)
    79Justice Hill BAL (8)
    80Devontae Booker DEN (10)
    81Wayne Gallman NYG (11)
    82Benny Snell Jr. PIT (7)
    83Jordan Wilkins IND (6)
    84Cameron Artis-Payne CAR (7)
    85Dexter Williams GB (11)
    86Wendell Smallwood PHI (10)
    87Alfred Morris DAL (8)
    88Josh Adams PHI (10)

Wide Receivers

    Target Based on Value

    Alshon Jeffery, PHI

    Current ADP: 62.6/WR27

    My Ranking: WR21

    Offseason shoulder surgery kept Jeffery out for the first three games of 2018, so he wasn't a valued fantasy commodity last year. But Jeffery was WR17 from Weeks 4-17 and was able to weather the absence of Carson Wentz down the stretch.

    Surprisingly, Jeffery isn't getting much love in 2019 despite both he and Wentz being fully healthy. You can draft Jeffery as a WR3 with legit WR2 upside.

    Overvalued

    Antonio Brown, OAK

    Current ADP: 20.0/WR8

    My Ranking: WR10

    Even if we ignore the frozen feet and helmet issues (which we can't), consider the downgrade Brown faces going from Ben Roethlisberger to Derek Carr.

    Roethlisberger has averaged 7.8 yards per attempt throughout his career. Carr has never topped 7.3 YPA in a single season, and that happened last year. Brown also goes from an offense that led the league in pass attempts to the Raiders, who were tied for 16th in that category.

    Brown is a talented enough player to put his ridiculous August behind him, but his ceiling won't be as high playing in Oakland with Carr. Seeing him go ahead of players like Mike Evans and Keenan Allen doesn't make sense when they are in better situations with better QBs.

    Brown should have a good season, but you shouldn't pay this price.

    Potential Sleeper

    Geronimo Allison, GB

    Current ADP: 122.2/WR46

    My Ranking: WR32

    Allison was one of my favorite sleepers coming into 2018 and appeared to be on his way to paying off over the first month of the season. He was the WR28 while averaging 15 fantasy points per game despite Aaron Rodgers playing at less than 100 percent on a bad knee.

    Unfortunately, Allison dealt with multiple injuries and was limited to only five games.

    With Allison expected to be featured in the slot this season, he could be a tremendous mismatch for Rodgers to exploit because of his 6'3", 202-pound frame. If you believe in Rodgers, you should believe in Allison as well, especially at such a great value.

    Other Situations to Monitor

    T.Y. Hilton, IND

    Current ADP: 32.4/WR12

    My Ranking: WR19

    ADP information is still adjusting to Andrew Luck's retirement, although Hilton's value was beginning to dip because of Luck's ongoing leg issue.

    With Luck now out of the mix, you can expect Hilton's value to drop even more. However, he shouldn't completely go off a cliff.

    Jacoby Brissett is one of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks. The Indianapolis Colts decided to keep him rather than trading him to a QB-needy team during the offseason. While he may not have the upside of Luck, Brissett finds himself running the No. 6 passing offense from 2018 and has lots of talent around him along with a strong coaching staff.

    Hilton may not be a preferred target, but he can still be a good WR2 with big-play potential. Don't hold the 2017 struggles of Brissett and the Colts offense against Hilton. This is a much better situation with a reliable supporting group.

     

    2019 Wide Receiver PPR Draft Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1DeAndre Hopkins HOU (10)
    2Davante Adams GB (11)
    3Julio Jones ATL (9)
    4Michael Thomas NO (9)
    5JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (7)
    6Odell Beckham Jr. CLE (7)
    7Tyreek Hill KC (12)
    8Mike Evans TB (7)
    9Keenan Allen LAC (12)
    10Antonio Brown OAK (6)
    11Adam Thielen MIN (12)
    12Stefon Diggs MIN (12)
    13Julian Edelman NE (10)
    14Amari Cooper DAL (8)
    15Robert Woods LAR (9)
    16Brandin Cooks LAR (9)
    17Cooper Kupp LAR (9)
    18Chris Godwin TB (7)
    19T.Y. Hilton IND (6)
    20Tyler Boyd CIN (9)
    21Kenny Golladay DET (5)
    22Alshon Jeffery PHI (10)
    23Tyler Lockett SEA (11)
    24D.J. Moore CAR (7)
    25Calvin Ridley ATL (9)
    26Mike Williams LAC (12)
    27Jarvis Landry CLE (7)
    28Robby Anderson NYJ (4)
    29Allen Robinson CHI (6)
    30A.J. Green CIN (9)
    31Will Fuller HOU (10)
    32Geronimo Allison GB (11)
    33Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB (11)
    34Dede Westbrook JAC (10)
    35Sterling Shepard NYG (11)
    36Sammy Watkins KC (12)
    37Josh Gordon NE (10)
    38DeSean Jackson PHI (10)
    39Christian Kirk ARI (12)
    40Marvin Jones DET (5)
    41Corey Davis TEN (11)
    42Tyrell Williams OAK (6)
    43Curtis Samuel CAR (7)
    44Keke Coutee HOU (10)
    45Donte Moncrief PIT (7)
    46John Brown BUF (6)
    47Emmanuel Sanders DEN (10)
    48Larry Fitzgerald ARI (12)
    49Courtland Sutton DEN (10)
    50Devin Funchess IND (6)
    51Michael Gallup DAL (8)
    52Golden Tate NYG (11)
    53Mohamed Sanu ATL (9)
    54Trey Quinn WAS (10)
    55Kenny Stills MIA (5)
    56Marqise Lee JAC (10)
    57Taylor Gabriel CHI (6)
    58D.K. Metcalf SEA (11)
    59Adam Humphries TEN (11)
    60Dante Pettis SF (4)
    61N'Keal Harry NE (10)
    62Quincy Enunwa NYJ (4)
    63Jamison Crowder NYJ (4)
    64Tre'Quan Smith NO (9)
    65DaeSean Hamilton DEN (10)
    66James Washington PIT (7)
    67Willie Snead BAL (8)
    68Mecole Hardman KC (12)
    69Albert Wilson MIA (5)
    70Marquise Goodwin SF (4)
    71Anthony Miller CHI (6)
    72Nelson Agholor PHI (10)
    73Deebo Samuel SF (4)
    74Marquise Brown BAL (8)
    75Parris Campbell IND (6)
    76Cole Beasley BUF (6)
    77Ted Ginn NO (9)
    78Zay Jones BUF (6)
    79Andy Isabella ARI (12)
    80Robert Foster BUF (6)
    81Jaron Brown SEA (11)
    82Josh Doctson WAS (10)
    83Danny Amendola DET (5)
    84Rashard Higgins CLE (7)
    85Devante Parker MIA (5)
    86Hunter Renfrow OAK (6)
    87A.J. Brown TEN (11)
    88D.J. Chark JAC (10)
    89Randall Cobb DAL (8)
    90Paul Richardson WAS (10)
    91Preston Williams MIA (5)
    92Jalen Hurd SF (4)
    93J.J. Arcega-Whiteside PHI (10)
    94Chris Conley JAC (10)
    95Equanimeous St. Brown GB (11)
    96John Ross CIN (9)
    97Jakobi Meyers NE (10)
    98Chris Hogan CAR (7)
    99Phillip Dorsett NE (10)
    100Josh Reynolds LAR (9)
    101Tim Patrick DEN (10)
    102Diontae Johnson PIT (7)
    103Cordarrelle Patterson CHI (6)

Tight Ends

    Targets Based on Value

    Vance McDonald, PIT

    Current ADP: 83.8/TE9

    My Ranking: TE7

    The battle for the No. 2 wide receiver spot in Pittsburgh is getting a lot of attention in fantasy circles with Antonio Brown vacating 24.9 percent of the target share. With Jesse James vacating another 5.8 percent, there are lots of fantasy points to be had, but everyone may be looking at the wrong position.

    In 2018, McDonald finished as the TE10 despite missing a game. With all of those targets available on the team that threw the most passes last season, McDonald's ADP suggests he'll improve only one spot over last season.

    McDonald logged six top-10 finishes last year. While that may not seem like much, only O.J. Howard, Eric Ebron, George Kittle, Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce had more.

    McDonald has the chance to improve and potentially break out as a top target for Ben Roethlisberger, and you don't have to pay for that breakout. If you don't go for one of the elite options early in your draft, McDonald is a good value in the later rounds.

    Overvalued

    Eric Ebron, IND

    Current ADP: 80.4/TE8

    My Ranking: TE10 

    Ebron was a prime candidate for both fantasy and touchdown regression after scoring 13 touchdowns and posting a TE4 finish in 2018. The additions of Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell in addition to the return of a healthy Jack Doyle were bound to make Ebron's massive 2018 tough to replicate.

    The Andrew Luck retirement saga has put a damper on all the Colts, but perhaps none more than Ebron considering how well the two connected in his first season with the team. Even though Ebron's regression had been built into his ADP, he remained in the conversation as a reliable fantasy option for this season.

    The Colts aren't hopeless with Jacoby Brissett, but the ceiling has been lowered across the board.

    Back in 2017 (before Ebron joined the Colts), Brissett targeted Doyle 108 times for 80 receptions. That target number was second only to Hilton's 109, and that reception total led the team.

    Ebron's ADP should continue to drop, so don't feel like you have to get him. The tight end position is a mess after the top eight players, so Ebron finds himself in the 9-15 mix.

    Potential Sleeper

    Noah Fant, DEN

    Current ADP: 190.0/TE22

    My Ranking: TE16

    In years past, Joe Flacco has had somewhat of a thing for tight ends.

    Early in his career, it was Todd Heap. Later, it was Dennis Pitta. Players such as Ed Dickson and Ben Watson also had productive years working with Flacco.

    That puts Fant on the fantasy radar in his rookie season.

    Fant joins a Denver Broncos receiving corps led by Emmanuel Sanders, who is coming off a torn Achilles. Courtland Sutton enters his second season with raised expectations, but he failed to become a consistent fantasy contributor following the trade of Demaryius Thomas. Other than Sanders, the Broncos didn't have a receiver register more than Sutton's 42 receptions.

    The door is open for Fant considering Flacco's reliance on tight ends and the lack of established options in Denver's passing game. Fant is basically a freebie at his current ADP, so don't fear taking a shot on him at the end of your draft.

    2019 Tight End PPR Draft Rankings

    #Player (Team/Bye)
    1Travis Kelce KC (12)
    2George Kittle SF (4)
    3Zach Ertz PHI (10)
    4O.J. Howard TB (7)
    5Evan Engram NYG (11)
    6Hunter Henry LAC (12)
    7Vance McDonald PIT (7)
    8Jared Cook NO (9)
    9David Njoku CLE (7)
    10Austin Hooper ATL (9)
    11Eric Ebron IND (6)
    12Delanie Walker TEN (11)
    13Jimmy Graham GB (11)
    14Mark Andrews BAL (8)
    15Trey Burton CHI (6)
    16Noah Fant DEN (10)
    17Jack Doyle IND (6)
    18Kyle Rudolph MIN (12)
    19Jordan Reed WAS (10)
    20Dallas Goedert PHI (10)
    21T.J. Hockenson DET (5)
    22Benjamin Watson NE (10)
    23Chris Herndon IV NYJ (4)
    24Darren Waller OAK (6)
    25Greg Olsen CAR (7)
    26Mike Gesicki MIA (5)
    27Jason Witten DAL (8)
    28Tyler Eifert CIN (9)
    29Cameron Brate TB (7)
    30Ian Thomas CAR (7)
    31Josh Oliver JAC (10)
    32Vernon Davis WAS (10)
    33Gerald Everett LAR (9)
    34Ricky Seals-Jones ARI (12)
    35Will Dissly SEA (11)
    36Jace Sternberger GB (11)
    37Jordan Thomas HOU (10)
    38Geoff Swaim JAC (10)
    39Hayden Hurst BAL (8)
    40Tyler Higbee LAR (9)
    41Blake Jarwin DAL (8)
    42C.J. Uzomah CIN (9)
    43Irv Smith Jr. MIN (12)
    44Matt LaCosse NE (10)
    45Jesse James DET (5)
    46Jonnu Smith TEN (11)
    47Jason Croom BUF (6)

Defenses and Kickers

    Defenses

    Until proven otherwise, stick to the script when it comes to defenses: Don't bother taking one until the final two rounds.

    Burning an earlier pick on a defense means you're passing up the chance to take a shot on a diamond in the rough. In fact, you can ignore defenses entirely if you aren't required to draft one. Just make sure to grab a unit off the waiver wire before Week 1.

    The philosophy of streaming defenses can start right away, which is why you should only focus on Week 1 when it comes to drafting your defense. Consider a team like the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a favorable home matchup against a weak offensive team like the Washington Redskins.

    The Dallas Cowboys are also an ideal option since they could stick in your lineup for the first three games. They open the season against the New York Giants, Redskins, and Miami Dolphins.

           

    Kickers

    If you make a kicker a priority, you're trying to lose.

    Ideally, you want your kicker to have a blend of accuracy and opportunity, although this is another position to stream and can be bypassed if your league doesn't require one on your roster at the end of the draft. In fact, you can wait until the last possible moment to grab a kicker if it keeps someone else from grabbing a player you have to drop to fill the kicker spot.

          

    All average draft position (ADP) data and fantasy stats used to calculate finishes from FantasyPros. All advanced stats calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on PPR formats.