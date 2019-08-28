2019 Fantasy Football Big Board: Matt Camp's Final Preseason Rankings

3 of 6

Target Based on Value

Chris Carson, SEA

Current ADP: 39.0/RB21

My Ranking: RB13

Just because the Seattle Seahawks used a first-round pick on Rashaad Penny in 2018 doesn't mean he automatically sits atop the RB depth chart. That wasn't the case last year, and it won't be the case to start this season, either.

Carson has done nothing to losing the starting job even if Penny is in line for more touches with Mike Davis now a member of the Chicago Bears.

The Seahawks ranked first in rushing yards and second in rushing attempts last season. Since then, No. 1 receiver Doug Baldwin retired, and they're battling injury issues at wide receiver including DK Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder).

Carson might be even more important to the Seahawks offense than he was in 2018.

Overvalued

Derrick Henry, TEN

Current ADP: 37.4/RB19

My Ranking: RB27

Henry's scorching finish to the 2018 season likely contributed to many fantasy championships. But relying on him for the majority of last season might have kept your team out of the fantasy playoffs.

Over the final four games, Henry was the top fantasy RB with 26.5 fantasy points per game. From Weeks 1-13, he was RB39 in total fantasy points.

That wide disparity in outcomes should give you pause before believing in Henry as a reliable RB2 in 2019.

Should the Tennessee Titans lean on Henry? Yes, but game flow could be a problem. There isn't much to be excited about in that offense with QB Marcus Mariota looking nowhere like the player who dominated in 2016.

If the Titans don't stay in games, Henry's fantasy value will plummet since he doesn't catch passes.

While Henry appears to be over the calf issue that plagued him for much of training camp, it's fair to question his ability to repeat his hot December in a less-than-ideal situation.

Potential Sleeper

Latavius Murray, NO

Current ADP: 88.2/RB34

My Ranking: RB31

When in doubt, favor good teams.

Murray might not seem like an exciting pick, but reliability could go a long way if he's in your flex spot on a weekly basis. Now that he's a member of the New Orleans Saints, being the second back behind Alvin Kamara shouldn't be considered a negative.

The Saints were sixth in rushing and fifth in rushing attempts last year. The Drew Brees-led passing offense was 12th in yards and 23rd in attempts. Brees was efficient, yet the Saints leaned on their running game.

When Ingram returned from his four-game suspension to open last season, he played at a top-20 level for the rest of the year. Based on Murray's ADP, you're getting a flex player in an offense that could produce two top-25 fantasy backs.

Other Situations to Monitor

Melvin Gordon, LAC

Current ADP: 34.0/RB18

My Ranking: RB15

The quiet surrounding Gordon is not good.

There are no positive reports on a potential deal, and with each passing day, his fantasy value takes a hit. Without any indication Gordon will be on the field for Week 1, it becomes harder to draft him before the third round.

As your second back, it's probably worth the risk even if he misses two or three games. Just make sure you have a reliable option to plug into your lineup in the meantime.