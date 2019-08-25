Louisiana Crushes Curacao 8-0 to Capture 2019 LLWS World Championship

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Louisiana defeated Curacao 8-0 in the world championship for the 2019 Little League World Series on Sunday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This is the third time in four years the United States was victorious against the international champion, and it's the first LLWS title for Louisiana.

Egan Prather threw a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out six to help secure the championship. Marshall Louque was the standout performer on offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBI.

