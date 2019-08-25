Louisiana Crushes Curacao 8-0 to Capture 2019 LLWS World Championship

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

River Ridge, Louisiana's Reece Roussel (22) celebrates with Conner Perrot after scoring on a double by Marshall Louque off Curacao pitcher Keven Rosina during the third inning if the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Louisiana defeated Curacao 8-0 in the world championship for the 2019 Little League World Series on Sunday at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

This is the third time in four years the United States was victorious against the international champion, and it's the first LLWS title for Louisiana.

Egan Prather threw a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out six to help secure the championship. Marshall Louque was the standout performer on offense, going 3-for-3 with three RBI.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

