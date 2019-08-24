Look: Miami Football Reveals New 'Turnover Chain' Containing 2,027 Grams of Gold

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 25, 2019

ORLANDO, FL - AUGUST 24: A fan of the Miami Hurricanes displays The U flag as the team arrives at the stadium before the game between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes for the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes bedazzled their regular-season opener against the No. 8 Florida Gators by introducing the third iteration of their Turnover Chain on Saturday at Camping World Stadium

Hurricanes who force turnovers this season will don the city of Miami around their necks, as Miami-Dade County's 305 area code is encrusted in diamonds

Miami defenders couldn't wait to get their hands on the new bling. Defensive end Scott Patchan recovered a fumble in the second quarter to be the first to earn the Turnover Chain this season, and linebacker Shaquille Quarterman recovered another fumble on the Gators' next drive:

AJ Machado, a local jeweler who has made the three Turnover Chains, told David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel that rookie head coach Manny Diaz, a Miami native, wanted the area code featured on this year's chain. 

The tradition began in 2017. Two weeks before the start of the season, Hurricanes cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph asked Machado to make a chain for his players to wear after they force turnovers, the Sun-Sentinel reported at the time. 

The first player to ever wear the Turnover Chain was Malek Young, who secured an interception in the 2017 season opener against Bethune-Cookman.     

And now, the Turnover Chain will be complemented by the Touchdown Rings. The 'Canes revealed the new bling following Jarren Williams' 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevin Jordan to give the team a 13-7 lead at halftime: 

It's only right that the offense get in on the flex.  

Related

    Miami debuts 2019 turnover chain after forcing first-half fumble vs. Florida

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    Miami debuts 2019 turnover chain after forcing first-half fumble vs. Florida

    Jace Evans
    via USA TODAY

    Florida vs. Miami score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    Florida vs. Miami score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

    Barrett Sallee
    via CBSSports.com

    Desmond Howard Apologizes for Joke on 'College GameDay'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Desmond Howard Apologizes for Joke on 'College GameDay'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Miami Hurricanes could have a surprise for Florida with Tate Martell

    Miami Hurricanes Football logo
    Miami Hurricanes Football

    Miami Hurricanes could have a surprise for Florida with Tate Martell

    Canes Warning
    via Canes Warning