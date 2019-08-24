Look: Miami Football Reveals New 'Turnover Chain' Containing 2,027 Grams of Gold

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Hurricanes bedazzled their regular-season opener against the No. 8 Florida Gators by introducing the third iteration of their Turnover Chain on Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

Hurricanes who force turnovers this season will don the city of Miami around their necks, as Miami-Dade County's 305 area code is encrusted in diamonds:

Miami defenders couldn't wait to get their hands on the new bling. Defensive end Scott Patchan recovered a fumble in the second quarter to be the first to earn the Turnover Chain this season, and linebacker Shaquille Quarterman recovered another fumble on the Gators' next drive:

AJ Machado, a local jeweler who has made the three Turnover Chains, told David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel that rookie head coach Manny Diaz, a Miami native, wanted the area code featured on this year's chain.

The tradition began in 2017. Two weeks before the start of the season, Hurricanes cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph asked Machado to make a chain for his players to wear after they force turnovers, the Sun-Sentinel reported at the time.

The first player to ever wear the Turnover Chain was Malek Young, who secured an interception in the 2017 season opener against Bethune-Cookman.

And now, the Turnover Chain will be complemented by the Touchdown Rings. The 'Canes revealed the new bling following Jarren Williams' 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevin Jordan to give the team a 13-7 lead at halftime:

It's only right that the offense get in on the flex.