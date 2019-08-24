Little League World Series 2019: US, International Scores, Bracket, Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The stakes couldn't be higher Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania—win and get into the Little League World Series championship game.

For Curacao, Japan, Louisiana and Hawaii, everything is on the line. Below, we'll break down the international and United States finals.

Curacao def. Japan 5-4

Curley Martha sealed the deal for Curacao.

The slugger's two-run blast in the top of the fifth gave the Caribbean nation enough of a cushion to get past Japan on Saturday, winning 5-4.

Martha did it from the mound, too, shutting the door with 3.1 innings of pitching (two unearned runs allowed) down the stretch. He was the star for a Curacao team that became the first to ever beat South Korea and Japan in the same Little League World Series.

Curacao got off to a quick start, with Jurdrick Profar scoring on an error. They pushed two more runs across in the top of the third on a Shendrion Martinus double, appearing to pull away from their Japanese counterparts.

But Daiki Kobari's two-run double in the bottom of that inning kept things close.

It appeared that Japan had gotten themselves back in the game that inning, and they threatened in a big way in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs. A wild pitch and an error plated two for Japan, who found themselves down just one.

But Martha was able to bear down, forcing a lineout to left field to end the game. His late-game composure on the mound—along with his crucial two-run blast—proved too much for Japan to overcome.