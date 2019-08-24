Lions Rumors: Frank Ragnow Ankle Injury Diagnosed as 'Minor' Sprain

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

Detroit Lions offensive guard Frank Ragnow (77) is helped off the field by medical staff in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Detroit Lions starting center Frank Ragnow reportedly avoided a significant injury during Friday's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ragnow suffered a "minor" ankle sprain, which forced him to leave the game. Ragnow was helped off the field and couldn't put any weight on his right ankle.

With Ragnow out, starting right guard Graham Glasgow kicked inside and played center until the first-team offense left the game.

The 23-year-old Ragnow is set to enter his second NFL season after the Lions selected him out of Arkansas with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Ragnow started all 16 games for Detroit at left guard as a rookie, but he was moved to center with Kenny Wiggins taking over at left guard and Glasgow moving from center to right guard.

The positive news was welcome since another key Lions player was also injured during Friday's contest. Starting linebacker Jarrad Davis left in the first half with a foot injury, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI.

Detroit's starting offensive line of Ragnow, Wiggins, Glasgow and tackles Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner is arguably among the NFL's best.

The Lions will open the regular season Sept. 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. If Ragnow is not ready for that game, look for Glasgow to start at center with either Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi filling in at right guard.

Related

    Report: Frank Ragnow Has Minor Ankle Sprain

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Report: Frank Ragnow Has Minor Ankle Sprain

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dolphins Could Trade Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones, Kiko Alonso

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dolphins Could Trade Kenny Stills, Reshad Jones, Kiko Alonso

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    The Top Player Every Team Should Cut ✂️

    Next stop XFL?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Top Player Every Team Should Cut ✂️

    Next stop XFL?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam's Injury Reminds Us of His MVP Status

    Carolina has the talent to win a Super Bowl, but it doesn't matter if Cam can't stay healthy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam's Injury Reminds Us of His MVP Status

    Carolina has the talent to win a Super Bowl, but it doesn't matter if Cam can't stay healthy

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report