Lions Rumors: Frank Ragnow Ankle Injury Diagnosed as 'Minor' Sprain

Detroit Lions starting center Frank Ragnow reportedly avoided a significant injury during Friday's preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ragnow suffered a "minor" ankle sprain, which forced him to leave the game. Ragnow was helped off the field and couldn't put any weight on his right ankle.

With Ragnow out, starting right guard Graham Glasgow kicked inside and played center until the first-team offense left the game.

The 23-year-old Ragnow is set to enter his second NFL season after the Lions selected him out of Arkansas with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Ragnow started all 16 games for Detroit at left guard as a rookie, but he was moved to center with Kenny Wiggins taking over at left guard and Glasgow moving from center to right guard.

The positive news was welcome since another key Lions player was also injured during Friday's contest. Starting linebacker Jarrad Davis left in the first half with a foot injury, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI.

Detroit's starting offensive line of Ragnow, Wiggins, Glasgow and tackles Taylor Decker and Rick Wagner is arguably among the NFL's best.

The Lions will open the regular season Sept. 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. If Ragnow is not ready for that game, look for Glasgow to start at center with either Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi filling in at right guard.