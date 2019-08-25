Vince McMahon's 10 Most Unforgettable WWE Moments to Celebrate 74th Birthday

1 of 10

For months, The Undertaker and his Ministry of Darkness had wreaked havoc on WWE and its Superstars, all in the name of a Greater Power. They abducted Stephanie McMahon, sacrificed the likes of Dennis Knight (Mideon), Mabel (Viscera) and Ryan Shamrock. They were unforgiving, cult-like and at times, menacing.

As their story advanced, mystery surrounding the identity of The Greater Power built.

Who was the master puppeteer pulling Undertaker's strings and making life a living hell for McMahon, his Superstars and his family?

After many weeks of speculation, we finally found out on the June 7, 1999 episode of Raw. Pulling a hood back from his head, McMahon himself flashed a devilish look and spoke into the microphone. "It was me, Austin! It was me ALL ALONG!"

McMahon had sunk to such depths to get one over on Steve Austin that he set up the kidnapping of his own daughter, manipulated his closest friends and put the well-being of his own employees at risk.

To this day, the revelation is notoriously recognized as one of the worst in wrestling history. It was anticlimactic and smelled of desperation. It made sense, sure, but so much had been made of the moment that fans expected more, not more of the same.

Still, despite the creative disappointment, McMahon was excellent as the braggadocios billionaire who was incredibly proud of his deception. Again, further proof of his brilliance from a character standpoint, even when the creative behind it may have been lacking.