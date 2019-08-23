Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Are the Cleveland Browns NFL's Next Elite Defense?

1 of 7

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Unleash the dawgs. The Cleveland Browns did Friday against quarterback Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cleveland sacked Winston five times and harassed him throughout the Browns' 13-12 loss.

Of course, the Browns offense demands attention with Baker Mayfield behind center, Nick Chubb at running back and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as the top receiving options. But a special set of skill-position performers is only half the equation.

Expectations aren't being heaped upon the Browns for the first time in decades solely because of their offense.

The defense is built on a talented foundation and has the potential to become one of the NFL's elite units.

Few squads claim a better line, and the group showed why when it took the field as a complete unit for the first time.

Myles Garrett ranks among the league's most physically imposing players. Not many edge-rushers present his combination of first-step quickness, length, flexibility, power and versatility. Last season, Garrett broke through with 13.5 sacks and his first Pro Bowl appearance. He could be far better in Year 3 for two reasons.

First, the Browns' previous defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, limited Garrett to only two pass-rush moves. Second, Cleveland now features a solid bookend in Olivier Vernon. The eighth-year veteran finished Friday's contest with two sacks and three quarterback pressures.

But an edge rush isn't effective without an interior push.

Cleveland signed Sheldon Richardson in free agency to fill a major void at 3-technique. Richardson can consistently collapse the pocket. He accounted for a sack and two tackles for loss against the Buccaneers.

Larry Ogunjobi, who starts at 1-technique, is easily forgotten, but he can overwhelm opposing centers.

Even if the line doesn't get to the quarterback, the defense as a whole features an instinctive middle linebacker in Joe Schobert, a Pro Bowl cornerback in Denzel Ward and an opportunistic ballhawk in safety Damarious Randall.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will let his dawgs run wild this season, and opposing quarterback should be worried.