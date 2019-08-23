Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Are the Cleveland Browns NFL's Next Elite Defense?August 24, 2019
Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Are the Cleveland Browns NFL's Next Elite Defense?
Week 3 of the NFL preseason is often referred to as the "dress rehearsal" when the league's viewpoint continues to change.
Starters aren't playing well in the second half anymore. Instead, an anonymous general manager told NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah teams approach the contests with "Pro Bowl game-caliber simplicity."
As such, glimpses of what will be seen during the regular season can be gleaned and projections made.
Friday's games featured one of the best up-and-coming defenses when the Cleveland Browns terrorized the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the flip side, the Bucs weren't in the best position to evaluate quarterback Jameis Winston.
Meanwhile, one bad decision and worse throw by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may have destroyed all the goodwill he built earlier this preseason.
Injuries played a role, of course. The Detroit Lions suffered two significant ones, while the Carolina Panthers may have avoided a season-changing affliction.
Browns Defensive Line Woke Up Feeling Dangerous
Unleash the dawgs. The Cleveland Browns did Friday against quarterback Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cleveland sacked Winston five times and harassed him throughout the Browns' 13-12 loss.
Of course, the Browns offense demands attention with Baker Mayfield behind center, Nick Chubb at running back and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as the top receiving options. But a special set of skill-position performers is only half the equation.
Expectations aren't being heaped upon the Browns for the first time in decades solely because of their offense.
The defense is built on a talented foundation and has the potential to become one of the NFL's elite units.
Few squads claim a better line, and the group showed why when it took the field as a complete unit for the first time.
Myles Garrett ranks among the league's most physically imposing players. Not many edge-rushers present his combination of first-step quickness, length, flexibility, power and versatility. Last season, Garrett broke through with 13.5 sacks and his first Pro Bowl appearance. He could be far better in Year 3 for two reasons.
First, the Browns' previous defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, limited Garrett to only two pass-rush moves. Second, Cleveland now features a solid bookend in Olivier Vernon. The eighth-year veteran finished Friday's contest with two sacks and three quarterback pressures.
But an edge rush isn't effective without an interior push.
Cleveland signed Sheldon Richardson in free agency to fill a major void at 3-technique. Richardson can consistently collapse the pocket. He accounted for a sack and two tackles for loss against the Buccaneers.
Larry Ogunjobi, who starts at 1-technique, is easily forgotten, but he can overwhelm opposing centers.
Even if the line doesn't get to the quarterback, the defense as a whole features an instinctive middle linebacker in Joe Schobert, a Pro Bowl cornerback in Denzel Ward and an opportunistic ballhawk in safety Damarious Randall.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will let his dawgs run wild this season, and opposing quarterback should be worried.
How Can Buccaneers Evaluate Jameis Winston Without Ample Protection?
The Buccaneers sit at a crossroads.
The organization spent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft to select quarterback Jameis Winston. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract without any clarity about his future.
The Buccaneers will be forced to make a multi-million-dollar decision next offseason. Either they'll invest in Winston long term because the front office believes he's a franchise quarterback, or the team will go in another direction at the game's most important position.
Tampa's current roster construction muddies the picture.
Winston's evaluation trumps all. Yet, he's playing behind an inferior line, as the Cleveland Browns showed when they constantly pressured the 25-year-old signal-caller. As a group, the Browns amassed 12 total pressures throughout the contest.
"They got their ass kicked," head coach Bruce Arians said, per Football Outsiders' Thomas Bassinger.
As a result, Winston finished nine-of-19 passing for 88 yards.
The fifth-year quarterback isn't exactly nimble in the pocket. He needs to stand tall and deliver. Winston can't if he's on his back.
The right side of the line, in particular, struggled against Cleveland's defensive front. Olivier Vernon got the best of right tackle Demar Dotson, while Sheldon Richardson overwhelmed second-year guard Alex Cappa.
Left tackle Donovan Smith may have gotten paid this offseason, but his new three-year, $41.25 million deal derived from his reliability after 64 straight starts more than his actual performance.
Left guard Ali Marpet is the unit's standout. Center Ryan Jensen is solid. The rest remains a major question mark, which will make life difficult for Winston.
If the Buccaneers can't effectively protect their quarterback this season, the organization won't be any closer to understanding exactly who Winston is.
Josh Allen's Progression Takes Slight Step Back
Josh Allen's tools have never been in question. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was the toolsiest of prospects coming into the professional ranks. Allen is 6'5" and 237 pounds with howitzer strapped to his right shoulder. Oh, he can run like a gazelle, too.
OK, maybe not a gazelle, but some long and lanky animal.
Decision-making and accuracy were Allen's biggest downfalls. Last year's rookie performance didn't dissuade detractors. Allen completed only 52.8 percent of his passes and did the most damage by running for yards.
But a light seemed to come on this year. Allen showed the ability to throw with touch and tempo during the preseason. He looked on track to prove all the doubters and haters wrong.
One poor decision and an awful throw made doubt creep into all of the progress Allen seemingly made so far. The second-year signal-caller avoided pressure, rolled to his right and kept his eyes downfield. All of these things signal good quarterback play. Everything blew up once Allen decided to throw across his body and into coverage. Forget about the official's decision to call unnecessary roughness and bail Allen out.
Some of the best decisions a quarterback makes are the throws they don't attempt.
Allen will always attempt to extend plays and let his natural tools take over. Why wouldn't he? He's blessed with unbelievable gifts. But his performance will never reach elite quarterback standards until he consistently makes good decisions. The potential for growth in this particular area remains significant.
Injuries Wreck Detroit Lions Lineup
Preseason injuries are the worst, but they're also inevitable. All a franchise can do is hope they're not significant and don't happen to their star players.
The Detroit Lions weren't so fortunate Friday night.
Third-year linebacker Jarrad Davis suffered a foot injury after minimal contact. At first, Davis tried to limp off the field before needing help from medical personnel. The staff then had Davis carted into the locker room.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Davis injured his ankle and will undergo an MRI Saturday.
The seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined, but Davis' potential absence for any period of time looms large. The 2017 first-round pick led the team last season with 99 total tackle and 10 tackles for loss. With Davis out of the lineup, second-round rookie Jahlani Tavai will be thrown into the mix. Tavai primarily played as an edge and SAM backer at Hawaii. He'll now be asked to take on a much larger role as the MIKE backer.
Like Davis, center Frank Ragnow, whom the Lions selected during last year's first round, didn't walk off the field under his own power. The interior lineman couldn't put any weight on his right leg, and the staff carted him to the locker room.
Detroit has a legit alternative by moving Graham Glasgow back over the ball with veterans Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi taking over right guard.
NFL Upholds Taylor Lewan Suspension; Marcus Mariota's Blind Side Is in Danger
The Tennessee Titans will open the 2019 campaign without arguably their best player. The NFL upheld its decision to suspend left tackle Taylor Lewan for four games after failing a drug test for a banned substance, despite Lewan submitting a polygraph test to prove he unknowingly took the supplement.
"I never meant any ill intention by this, and I am taking full responsibility for the suspension," Lewan said via a team release. " … I am not running from anything. But it is going to absolutely kill me to know that I won’t be out there to help the boys out. If there is a loss, you’re always going to wonder: 'Is there something I could have done?' That's a heartbreaking thing."
Lewan's suspension delivers a significant blow to the Titans lineup. Dennis Kelly is expected to be the opening-day starter at left tackle. Kelly will have his hands full during the first quarter of the regular season.
The Titans open against the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett is one of the league's best, young pass-rushers. Even when Garrett doesn't lineup up at right defensive end, Kelly will contend with veteran Olivier Vernon.
In Week 2, Kelly will see veteran Justin Houston, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Week 3 doesn't get any easier against the Jacksonville Jaguars and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Kelly might get a slight reprieve the week before Lewan returns against the Atlanta Falcons, unless Vic Beasley returns to form.
Keeping Marcus Mariota's (or Ryan Tannehill's) blind side protected won't be easy.
Cam Newton Update: Where Will Panthers Go If Starting QB Isn't Ready?
Breathe easy, Carolina Panthers fans.
The same applies to the organization since the team expects Cam Newton back for the start of the regular season. The 2015 MVP, who was already dealing with his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, injured his foot Thursday against the New England Patriots.
The injury isn't as bad as originally thought.
"Cam Newton has a mid-foot sprain in his left foot, and we are cautiously optimistic he will be ready for week one," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told reporters Friday.
If Newton isn't quite ready for the season-opener Los Angeles Rams, the coaching staff must decide which struggling backup will start. Kyle Allen and this year's third-round pick, Will Grier, combined Thursday to complete seven-of-14 passes at 4.29 yards per attempt.
"I was looking for a little more consistency out of the two of them," head coach Ron Rivera said, per ESPN.com's David Newton. "You know, I thought Will got a little something going at one point, but then we shoot ourselves in the foot with the holding call and then illegal procedure."
As of now, the Panthers don't have much to worry about as long as Newton's foot doesn't give him any problems in the next 16 days. If his recovery takes longer than expected, the Panthers don't have a viable alternative based on Allen and Grier's recent play.
New York Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur Squashes the Legend of Danny Dimes
Eli Manning is the New York Giants' starting quarterback no matter how well rookie Daniel Jones plays this preseason.
"Eli's our starter, and we're getting Daniel ready to play," Shurmur said Friday, per New York Newsday's Bob Glauber. "(Jones) has done a good job in the preseason. He's getting better and he's going to do continue to do that, so that at whatever time we need him to play, he'll be ready."
The coach's initial statement creates headlines; his last may be more pertinent.
Jones' legend continues to grow with each passing week. Granted, preseason performances don't count for much, but the man now dubbed "Danny Dimes" continues to show why the Giants were right to take a chance on him with the sixth overall pick.
The previously maligned first-year quarterback completed 83.3 percent of his passes—which ranks first among quarterbacks with 30 or more preseason passes. More importantly, Jones effectively drives the ball downfield.
Manning looks better so far this preseason than he has during previous seasons. The 15-year veteran has been efficient with more velocity on his throws. But the Giants will likely reach a point this season where the team falls behind others in the division. Or, New York could use a spark Manning doesn't provide.
Either way, Jones might see the field sooner rather than later. As Shurmur said, the rookie will be "ready" when the team needs him. His first official appearance won't come Week 1, though.