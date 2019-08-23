Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor 'Earned' a 2nd Chance: 'He's a Really Kind Man'

John Locher/Associated Press

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson expressed his belief Thursday that former UFC star Conor McGregor deserves a shot at redemption in the public eye after several transgressions, including punching a 50-year-old man at a bar in Dublin in April.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tyson praised McGregor as a person and for the fact that he apologized for his actions on ESPN: "He's a wonderful person. He's a really kind man, and he's gonna get good karma for that. ... I believe that."

In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Thursday, McGregor took responsibility for what happened during the bar incident and expressed remorse:

"In reality, it doesn't matter what happened there. I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it to end the way it did. And although it was five months ago, I tried to make amends, and I made amends back then.

"But that does not even matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility. I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts.

"That's not who I am. That's not the reason why I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario. I have been continually making steps to do better and be better. I'm just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what's coming with it."

In response, Tyson said he thinks McGregor has "earned" another chance to show that he is trying to change his ways.

Of course, McGregor also famously threw a metal dolly through the window of a bus carrying UFC fighters on media day for UFC 223. McGregor was trying to get to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he ended up injuring other fighters, some of whom had to pull out of their scheduled fights.

The Irishman was also part of a brawl following his loss to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and he was alleged to have taken a man's cellphone and smashed it in March, although the charges were later dropped.

McGregor is currently retired from MMA, but if the 31-year-old wants to make a comeback at some point as expected, repairing his public image may be the first step.