Little League World Series 2019: Updated US, International Brackets and Schedule

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Only two teams have made it through the Little League World Series without losing a game. Now, each will try to win the championship on their side of the bracket.

On Saturday, Chofu City, Japan will look to win the international title against Willemstad, Curacao, while Wailuku, Hawaii aims to stay unbeaten against River Ridge, Louisiana in the United States title game. The two winners will advance to Sunday's Little League World Series championship game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Japan and Hawaii are each 3-0 since arriving in Williamsport, while Curacao and Louisiana each lost a game and had to navigate through the losers' side of the bracket to reach this point.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this weekend's Little League World Series action.

Saturday Schedule

International Title Game: Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

United States Title Game: River Ridge, Louisiana (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii (West), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

For the full LLWS bracket, visit the official website

Previews

Curacao vs. Japan

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Japan has been the most dominant team in this year's Little League World Series, outscoring its three opponents 32-2. Chofu City didn't allow a run until its last game when South Korea scored two runs on a pair of solo homers.

Over the last nine years, Japan has won five Little League World Series championships, as well as an additional international title.

Meanwhile, Curacao had a more difficult path to this year's international title game. After winning its LLWS opener against Australia, it suffered a 4-0 loss to South Korea. However, Curacao then won games against Canada and Venezuela before winning its rematch against South Korea to reach the contest against Japan.

On Thursday, Curacao beat South Korea 5-3. The key hit of the game was a first-inning grand slam by Curacao's Clay Winklaar that erased South Korea's early lead and shifted the momentum.

Curacao has not appeared in the international title game since 2007.

This is the first time that Japan and Curacao will face off in this year's Little League World Series.

Louisiana vs. Hawaii

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

This won't be the first time these two teams play in this year's Little League World Series, but eight days will have passed when they face off again.

In the first game of the bracket for both teams, Hawaii notched a 5-2 win over Louisiana. Hawaii then used that as momentum to earn victories against New Jersey and Virginia to reach this point.

Because Louisiana immediately lost, it had to reel off four consecutive victories to reach the United States title game, and that's exactly what it did. Louisiana beat Oregon, Minnesota, New Jersey and Virginia to book a rematch against Hawaii. In those victories, Louisiana outscored its opponents 27-3.

Louisiana's most impressive win may have been its last, when it beat Virginia 10-0 in five innings. Marshall Louque tossed a no-hitter and struck out eight, while Reece Roussel went 4-for-4 with a grand slam, three doubles and five RBIs.

But the United States title game will be Louisiana's greatest challenge yet. Hawaii is looking to win the Little League World Series championship for the second straight year after the team from Honolulu took home the title in 2018.