Sadio Mane Told Liverpool's Andy Robertson Ismaila Sarr Will 'Kill' Him for Pace

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has warned team-mate Andy Robertson he'll need help defending Senegal compatriot Ismaila Sarr, who would "kill" him for speed if given the space.

Sarr, 21, joined Watford from Rennes for a club-record fee of £30 million on the Premier League's transfer deadline day.

The youngster has already been capped 21 times for Senegal, and Mane told The Athletic's Adam Leventhal (h/t Goal's James Westwood) he'll need to offer Robertson additional cover when going up against his compatriot:

“The first day [Sarr] signed I sent him a message to say good luck and that I was happy for him.

“He's rapid. I think defenders will struggle. Last time I was speaking to Robbo (Andy Robertson) I said 'Watford have a really good player. I will need to help you more otherwise Ismaila Sarr will kill you, because he is a good dribbler and very, very fast'.

“I'm really happy for him, and he made the right choice to come to Watford. For sure, I think he will be great."

The Reds won't face Watford until December 14 when they'll meet at Anfield. Mane and Robertson will hope Premier League newcomer Sarr hasn't built up enough confidence by then to get the better of them down Liverpool's left side.

Javi Gracia's new record purchase arrives from France with a reputation for the magnificent, and he came through the same Generation Foot academy that produced Mane, per Leventhal:

Sarr can play across the front three but is a naturally right-sided winger, the position he looks most likely to take up for Watford.

BT Sport showed the fleet-footed forward can also dazzle when cutting on to his favoured right foot from the opposite flank (UK only):

The player is yet to make his Hornets debut after an extended break following his involvement at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations—he played the full 90 minutes as Senegal lost 1-0 to Algeria in the final.

Watford are at home to West Ham United on Saturday. Injury analyst Ben Dinnery provided a team update from manager Gracia on Thursday, suggesting Sarr could make his bow following injuries in attack:

Mane would be expected to compliment a young compatriot coming to England for the first time, but this kind of praise for Sarr seems genuine considering his potential has been clear for some time.

Robertson has played a surprisingly big role in Liverpool's rise under Jurgen Klopp, but Mane has warned one of Europe's most talented left-backs that even he could encounter trouble from Sarr.