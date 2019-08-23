Brooks Koepka Rips Critics of His Nude Photo for ESPN's 2019 Body Issue

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka had enough confidence to pose nude for the new edition of ESPN's Body Issue, out Sept. 4, and he certainly has enough to defend how he looks in it.

"It's one of those things where all these people talk crap and whatever on social media, they don't have the balls to do it, and they wouldn't look that good," the top-ranked golfer in the world said Thursday night, according to Golfweek's JuliaKate E. Culpepper.

A behind-the-scenes look at Koepka's Body Issue shoot was revealed earlier Thursday:

In the accompanying story by Kevin Van Valkenburg, the 29-year-old said: "I've always wanted to do it. I thought it'd be so cool. I'm in the best shape of my life probably right now. And I'm excited about it."

While Koepka is proud of his Body Issue spread, it's not even close to his biggest accomplishment of this year. By winning the PGA Championship in May, he secured his fourth major title and, according to PGA Tour, became the 11th golfer in history to capture four majors prior to turning 30.

Entering Friday, Koepka is tied for first with Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas at the Tour Championship.