Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford on Florida Bar Fight: 'I Did What I Had to Do'

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford didn't make any excuses about his role in a fight at a Florida bar in March.

Per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Crawford explained his actions on that night.

"I handled the situation [to] the best of my abilities," he said. "I did what I had to do as best I could. I am trying to put it past me and maintain my focus on football."

Per TMZ Sports, Crawford was involved in a brawl at the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach on March 15. He wasn't arrested at the time but was charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly in May.

Hill noted Crawford was accused of throwing a punch at an individual as he was attempting to help his brother.

TMZ reported last month Crawford reached a plea deal that includes completing an anger management class and staying out of trouble for six months.

Crawford is subject to discipline by the NFL under the personal conduct policy. The 29-year-old was activated off the physically unable to perform list Monday after undergoing offseason hip surgery.