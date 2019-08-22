Conor McGregor Thinks He Will Fight Again This Year, Wants Rematch with Khabib

Al Bello/Getty Images

Conor McGregor says it's possible he will return to the UFC before the year is over.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani that aired Thursday on SportsCenter, McGregor said he is "eager" to make his UFC return as he recovers from a broken left hand. He said it was "true" that he is planning to fight at some point in 2019, but it's unclear if his timeline will allow him to enter the Octagon again.

The UFC had planned for McGregor to return against Justin Gaethje at Madison Square Garden last month until he suffered the hand injury. The 31-year-old says he eventually wants a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov but did not have a preference for an opponent for his return bout.

"I want my world title back; I want that redemption," McGregor said. "The camp was incorrect. I've learned so much on that."

