Mets' Marcus Stroman Says He'll Make Next Start Despite Hamstring Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Mets are fighting for National League wild-card position, and Marcus Stroman isn't about to miss a chance to face one of the teams in the playoff race even with hamstring tightness.

"I'm going to make that start against the Cubs on Tuesday," Stroman said, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Stroman underwent an MRI that revealed the tightness. 

           

