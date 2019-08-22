Mets' Marcus Stroman Says He'll Make Next Start Despite Hamstring Injury

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Mets are fighting for National League wild-card position, and Marcus Stroman isn't about to miss a chance to face one of the teams in the playoff race even with hamstring tightness.

"I'm going to make that start against the Cubs on Tuesday," Stroman said, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Stroman underwent an MRI that revealed the tightness.

