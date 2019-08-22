'Miracle on Ice' Member Mark Pavelich Allegedly Attacks Neighbor, Faces Charges

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

A player of the US women ice hockey team skates nect to Olympic rings logo during a training session at the Shayba Arena in SOchi on February 7, 2 014, hours before the start of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics opening ceremony. AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

Mark Pavelich, a member of the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team, is facing four felony charges stemming from an Aug. 15 arrest.  

Per Paul Walsh of the Star TribunePavelich was charged with second- and third-degree assault, possession of an illegal shotgun and possessing a gun with a missing serial number. He was arrested for allegedly hitting his neighbor with a "three- to four-foot-long metal pole" after they returned from a fishing trip. 

Pavelich's neighbor, James T. Miller, was hospitalized with two cracked ribs, a bruised kidney, fractured vertebrae and bruises on his arms and legs. 

Walsh noted Pavelich remains in police custody with bail set at $250,000 and was ordered to undergo a mental competency hearing to determine if he's capable of standing trial. 

Jean Gevik, Pavelich's sister, told Walsh the family believes "all the concussions and the blows he had in the NHL" have given him CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to head trauma.

"Mark is the most kind and gentle person you'd ever know,” she said. "This is a totally different guy."

According to USA Today's Chris Bumbaca, Pavelich's next court appearance will be a review hearing scheduled for Oct. 28. 

Pavelich, 61, played seven seasons in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Minnesota North Stars and San Jose Sharks. He also won a gold medal with Team USA in 1980 and recorded an assist on Mike Eruzione's game-winning goal against Russia. 

