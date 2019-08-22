Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart Named Team USA Captains

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Team USA's roster for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup is coming together with Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell and Marcus Smart being named captains of the squad.

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN), Walker announced prior to Thursday's exhibition game against Australia the three men would share duties leading the squad.

"I take pride in being a leader and guys looking to me and I'm here to set the tempo and bring my experience and energy," he said.

Walker and Mitchell have emerged as the two best players for the United States following so many notable stars skipping out on this year's World Cup.

It also helps that Walker and Mitchell have reputations as two of the most high-character players in the NBA.

Charlotte Hornets assistant Ronald Nored told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe in July that Walker is "the best guy ever" and "a great teammate in the locker room."

Mitchell told Aaron Folk of UtahJazz.com he's been hanging around Walker a lot during Team USA training camp.

"I talk to Kemba a lot," Mitchell said. "It's great being able to pick his brain, just find ways to be a better point guard, how to get over pick-and-rolls, finding guys that are open. ... I'm just finding ways to better myself and I appreciate that he lets me pick his brain and ask questions."

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston made the case for Smart to be named Boston Celtics' team captain: "But what will set Smart apart from his teammates this season is what happens inside the locker room or off the floor when the lights, cameras and action of the NBA are nowhere to be found."

Walker's presence with the Celtics certainly leaves head coach Brad Stevens with a lot to think about if he wants to have a team captain.

USA Basketball head coach Gregg Popovich will take advantage of what Walker, Smart and Mitchell bring to the table by making them the faces of this team in its quest to win a third straight World Cup title.