Little League World Series 2019: Scores, Bracket Results, Thursday Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The final two spots in the 2019 Little League World Series championship games are at stake with Thursday's doubleheader from Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hawaii and Japan have already clinched a berth in the United States and international title games, respectively. The Japanese squad got there with a win over South Korea. Hawaii capped off Wednesday's action with a 12-9 win over Virginia.

Here are the results from Thursday's matchups, as well as a look at the championship game schedule.

2019 Little League World Series Results - Aug. 22

International Bracket: Curacao def. South Korea, 5-3

United States Bracket: Virginia vs. Louisiana, 7 p.m. ET

2019 Little League World Series Championship Games - Aug. 24

International Title Game: Japan vs. Curacao, 12:30 p.m. ET

United States Title Game: Hawaii vs. Virginia/Louisiana Winner, 3:30 p.m. ET

Results

Curacao 5, South Korea 3

Curacao will play for the international championship thanks to its 5-3 win over South Korea.

Most of the offense for both teams came in the first inning. South Korea got things started on Suho Yang's RBI triple in the top half of the frame. The lead didn't last long when Clay Winklaar responded with a grand slam in the bottom of the first.



Following a scoreless second inning, South Korea was able to cut into the deficit with two runs in the third. Hyeonjin Lim drew a bases-loaded walk and Yang crossed the plate on a passed ball by Curacao starter Jurdrick Profar.

Curley Martha provided an insurance run for Curacao in the bottom of the third with a solo homer off Jinwon Na.

Martha capped off his memorable day by taking over for Profar on the mound in the fifth inning. He recorded the final five outs of the game, all via strikeout.

Curacao advances to take on Japan Saturday with a berth in the world championship game up for grabs. This will be the first matchup between these two teams in the Little League World Series. Japan has gone 3-0 and outscored its opponents 32-2 in the international bracket.

This marks Curacao's first appearance in the international title game since 2007.