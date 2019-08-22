Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'It's Hard to Beat the Cheaters' in SEC at Recruiting

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

FILE - In this July 19, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh responds to a question during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The strength of Michigan's schedule is its balance. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has never even won a division title in his eight seasons as a college coach, but, to hear him tell it, he is working against a stacked deck. 

Jeff Arnold of Forbes reviewed John U. Bacon's book Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football and revealed the Michigan coach said, "[It's] hard to beat the cheaters" when discussing recruiting against SEC schools.

Harbaugh wasn't the only one associated with Michigan who believes the school is working at a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting.

"Name another school that competes with the bluebloods athletically—we're talking Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson—while competing with the bluebloods academically: Stanford, Northwestern, Princeton," Michigan director of recruiting, Matt Dudek, said, per Arnold. "Most of the players we recruit are good enough to play for Alabama or Clemson and smart enough to play for Ivy League schools. If you don't win in the classroom on Monday, you won't be here for many Saturdays."

It's hard to argue that the Wolverines have been competing at the same level athletically as Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson.

Those are the only three programs to win a national championship in the College Football Playoff era, while Michigan hasn't even reached the Big Ten title game during that span. What's more, the archrival Buckeyes are 4-0 against Harbaugh since he took over the Wolverines and are coming off a 62-39 throttling in last year's game.

Ohio State was able to do that all while finishing a middling 20th in the country in money spent on recruiting during the 2018 fiscal year, per a study by Stadium.

Michigan was notably seventh, while SEC schools Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M came in at first, second and fifth, respectively.

Harbaugh may believe he is working against cheaters, but he has still had success on the trail. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Michigan landed the eighth-best recruiting class in 2019.

Now, all that's left is to convert that into championships on the field.

Related

    Charles Woodson predicts Michigan to win College Football Playoff

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Charles Woodson predicts Michigan to win College Football Playoff

    Isaiah Hole
    via WolverinesWire

    Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh calls out SEC teams as cheaters

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh calls out SEC teams as cheaters

    GBMWolverine
    via GBMWolverine

    Five questions at linebacker for Michigan football in 2019

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Five questions at linebacker for Michigan football in 2019

    Maize n Brew
    via Maize n Brew

    2019 SEC Preview and Predictions 🔮

    College Football logo
    College Football

    2019 SEC Preview and Predictions 🔮

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report