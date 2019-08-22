AEW News: Alex Marvez Welcomes Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez Ahead of 'All Out' PPV

ESPAT Media/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling has seemingly signed a new commentator in Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez ahead of the Aug. 31 All Out pay-per-view.

After Goldenboy tweeted about officially signing a contract, AEW announcer Alex Marvez welcomed him to AEW:

Goldenboy is best known as an eSports commentator, but he appeared alongside Jim Ross and Excalibur at AEW's Fyter Fest in June and performed well. Goldenboy's first foray into AEW came courtesy of AEW co-promoting Fyter Fest with CEO Gaming.

The biggest mainstream exposure Goldenboy has gotten to this point was arguably his stint as an announcer on the NBC show Titan Games, which was produced by legendary wrestler and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

AEW signing Goldenboy will inevitably lead to some speculation regarding whether a shake-up may be in store for the commentary team.

While Marvez is a successful NFL reporter and podcaster, his dry delivery as the third man in the booth alongside Ross and Excalibur has left plenty to be desired.

Marvez seemed to improve to some degree from Double or Nothing to Fight for the Fallen, but Goldenboy's exuberance at Fyter Fest brought something different and exciting to the table.

Perhaps Goldenboy could be joining AEW to serve as a backstage interviewer or as Marvez's replacement to allow Marvez to transition to an interviewing role. Goldenboy could also potentially be a part-time fill-in for Marvez when he is busy with NFL-related projects.

Whatever the case, AEW's apparent signing of Goldenboy is a positive move in terms of adding a talented and versatile announcer to fold.

