Brooks Koepka Nude Photo, Video Trailer Released Ahead of 2019 ESPN Body Issue

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

First he wins two majors in a year, and now this? Professional golfer Brooks Koepka continues to add impressive accomplishments to his resume.

The world's No. 1 golfer will be one of the featured athletes in ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue when it is released Sept. 4. Golf Digest shared the picture, while ESPN provided a behind-the-scenes look at his photo shoot:

"I've always wanted to do it," Koepka said of the shoot, per Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.com. "I thought it'd be so cool. I'm in the best shape of my life probably right now. And I'm excited about it."

Koepka's inclusion in the Body Issue wasn't always smooth sailing. As Van Valkenburg recapped, he lost 22 pounds in four months as he sculpted his body for the magazine. That, in turn, led to a loss of power when he was on the course and the criticism that came with it.

Koepka bounced back in the face of criticism, however, and finished second at the Masters and won the PGA championship for the second year in a row. He placed second at the U.S. Open this year and tied for fourth at The Open Championship.

Van Valkenburg noted Koepka joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth as the only players in history to finish in the top four at every major in the same season.