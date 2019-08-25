ONE Championship's TNT Debut to Feature Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez

ONE Championship

High-profile signings of former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez, plans to host an event stateside in 2020, and now the announcement that ONE Championship will broadcast its first televised event in the U.S. are the most notable expansion plans from the Singapore-based promotion into a booming North American martial arts market.

ONE president Chatri Sityodtong announced on Sunday that ONE: Century, the 100th show in company history, will feature "two full-scale events" on the same day in Tokyo. The first portion of the show will air on TNT and stream on B/R Live the night of Oct. 12, making it ONE's first foray into live television coverage in the U.S.

That card features Alvarez and Johnson as they compete in their respective ONE world grand prix finals to determine a No. 1 contender for the lightweight and flyweight championships as well as a rematch between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan from their five-round battle last March for the atomweight championship.

The second card, exclusively streaming on B/R Live in the U.S., takes place the morning of Oct. 13 and features a mega-match between heavyweight champion Brandon Vera and light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang, plus the fourth match in a longstanding rivalry between bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon and the featherweight kickboxing world grand prix final between Giorgio Petrosyan and Samy Sana.

The main cards stand as follows:

Night of Oct. 12 (TNT & B/R Live)

Angela Lee vs. Xiong Jing Nan (atomweight world championship)

Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad (flyweight world grand prix final)

Eddie Alvarez vs. Saygid Arslanaliev (lightweight world grand prix final)

Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (muay thai)

Morning of Oct. 13 (B/R Live)

Aung La N Sang vs. Brandon Vera (light heavyweight world championship)

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon (bantamweight world championship)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Walter Goncalves (flyweight muay thai world championship)

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana (featherweight kickboxing world grand prix final)

Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario

Mauro Cerilli vs. Arjan Bhullar