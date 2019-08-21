Little League World Series 2019: Wednesday Scores, Bracket Results, Highlights

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Wednesday marks the most important day of the 2019 Little League World Series yet, with spots in the United States and international championship games on the line.

The stakes couldn't be higher in all three games on the schedule, starting with the opener between Louisiana and New Jersey. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament, while the winner is guaranteed to play at least one more time.

In the afternoon matchups, South Korea and Japan will go head-to-head to secure a spot in the international title game Saturday. Virginia and Hawaii will close things out, with the first berth in the U.S. title game going to the winner.

2019 Little League World Series Results - Aug. 21

United States Bracket: Louisiana def. New Jersey, 4-1

International Bracket: South Korea vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET

United States Bracket: Virginia vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. ET

Results

Louisiana 4, New Jersey 1

Egan Prather's pitching carried Louisana to a 4-1 victory over New Jersey and one step closer to a spot in the U.S. title game.

In 5.1 innings of work, Prather allowed just one hit and struck out 10 before being pulled after 66 pitches. If Louisiana continues to advance, the next time he will be eligible to pitch is Sunday in the world championship.

While Prather was taking care of business on the mound, Louisana took advantage of some defensive miscues by New Jersey to score four unearned runs on three errors.

New Jersey starting pitcher J.R. Rosado was terrific, tossing a complete game with seven strikeouts and three hits allowed.

The loss ends New Jersey's memorable tournament run that included four straight wins, three by shutout, to make it out of the Mid-Atlantic regional.

Louisiana is guaranteed at least one more game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Thursday against the Virginia-Hawaii loser.