Frank Gore Passes Barry Sanders for 3rd on NFL's All-Time Rushing Yards List

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Frank Gore is better than Barry Sanders.

At least on the all-time rushing yards list.

Gore passed the Detroit Lions great for third on the all-time list during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. The Buffalo Bills running back entered the season with 14,748 rushing yards, which put him just 521 yards behind the Hall of Famer's 15,269.

He was 45 yards behind Sanders entering play Sunday with 15,224.

Sanders was among the all-time greats who congratulated Gore for his accomplishment:

The Miami product has never finished with fewer than 608 rushing yards in a season, and that mark came when he was a rookie. It was only a matter of time until he passed Sanders' mark, even if he's sharing the Buffalo backfield with Devin Singletary.

Gore has been in the league since the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the 2005 NFL draft. He played 10 years for the 49ers and made five Pro Bowls before lacing it up for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Bills.

Even though he is no longer the player who ran for more than 1,000 yards in nine different seasons, his durability stands out. He isn't far removed from the 2016 campaign when he tallied 1,025 rushing yards on the Colts and still impressed in 2017 (961 rushing yards) and 2018 (722 rushing yards).

He also played at least 14 games in 13 of his first 14 seasons, which is one reason he was able to climb the record books throughout his career.

Gore is likely on his way to the Hall of Fame, and the only notable hole on his resume is the lack of a Super Bowl ring. It is a tall ask to expect him to win a title on the Bills on his current one-year deal, but he continues to lace it up in the league even at 36 years old.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him playing for a team again in 2020, especially since he said in July that he would play until "I feel I can't do it no more," per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

That means Walter Payton (16,726 rushing yards) and Emmitt Smith (18,355 rushing yards) could eventually be in his sights after surpassing Sanders.