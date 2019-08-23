Fantasy Football 2019: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakout Wide Receivers

0 of 10

As NFL teams have become more pass-heavy, wide receivers have gained value in fantasy football. The increasingly popular "ZeroRB" draft strategy is centered around loading up on high-end receivers.

However, many fantasy drafters like to spend early-round picks on running backs and/or an elite tight end, in part because the talent pool at wide receiver is much deeper than in the backfield.

There's no shortage of middle-round receivers capable of breaking out in 2019, too.

None of the pass-catchers featured here finished among the top 20 receivers last year in leagues that award a full point for receptions. Only one finished inside the top 25.

But these young veterans have the potential to not only exceed their draft slot, but obliterate it. They could all finish among the top 15 fantasy receivers, if not the top 10.

These wide receivers have the potential to win leagues in 2019 if they break out as expected.