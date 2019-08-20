Baker Mayfield: Apology for Ohio State Flag Plant 'Absolutely' Wasn't Heartfelt

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 8: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates their victory over the Texas Longhorns by taking a lap with a Sooners flag on October 8, 2016 at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jackson Laizure/Getty Images)
Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted Tuesday that his apology for planting Oklahoma's flag on Ohio State's midfield logo in 2017 was far from sincere.

In an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ, Mayfield said his apology was a "zero" on a scale of 1-10 with regard to how heartfelt it was.

Mayfield said it was "jaw-dropping" when "higher-ups" at Oklahoma asked him to apologize for his actions following the Sooners' upset road win: "Actually we won. That's what we're about. I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda...almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ohio State football: Ohio Stadium ranked fifth-greatest all-time by Sports Illustrated

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State football: Ohio Stadium ranked fifth-greatest all-time by Sports Illustrated

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire

    Sam Ehlinger Bringing Texas Back

    📈 Numbers like Newton and Tebow 🏠 Man of the house at 14 after tragedy 🤟 Heisman hopeful born to be a Longhorn

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Sam Ehlinger Bringing Texas Back

    📈 Numbers like Newton and Tebow 🏠 Man of the house at 14 after tragedy 🤟 Heisman hopeful born to be a Longhorn

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Podcast: Uncut audio from Ryan Day, Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins, K.J. Hill

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Podcast: Uncut audio from Ryan Day, Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins, K.J. Hill

    Land-Grant Holy Land
    via Land-Grant Holy Land

    Ohio State football to host open practice for current students on Thursday, August 22

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State football to host open practice for current students on Thursday, August 22

    Phil Harrison
    via Buckeyes Wire