Baker Mayfield: Apology for Ohio State Flag Plant 'Absolutely' Wasn't Heartfelt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted Tuesday that his apology for planting Oklahoma's flag on Ohio State's midfield logo in 2017 was far from sincere.

In an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ, Mayfield said his apology was a "zero" on a scale of 1-10 with regard to how heartfelt it was.

Mayfield said it was "jaw-dropping" when "higher-ups" at Oklahoma asked him to apologize for his actions following the Sooners' upset road win: "Actually we won. That's what we're about. I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda...almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize."

