2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Matt Camp's Latest Round-by-Round Picks

0 of 13

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Although mock drafts can be a guide for your actual fantasy football drafts, remember that a variety of factors will affect how and when players are selected in each round.

Timing is a big part of it. If you drafted at the beginning of August, there was likely more optimism surrounding Andrew Luck's leg injury. Halfway through the preseason, Luck's Week 1 status is now more in question, which has a trickle-down effect on his average draft position and his teammates' ADP, too.

You also must take your league's scoring system into account. This mock draft was conducted as a points-per-reception (PPR) league. James White was the 20th running back off the board at pick No. 44 in this mock, yet his average draft position in non-PPR formats is 62/RB27.

If you're preparing for a draft in the coming weeks, it's useless to plan multiple picks. You might have a loose strategy in the first few rounds, but as this mock draft will show, the board may not mimic what you've seen in other mocks or ADP information. Remain fluid and adjust to the board.

This mock draft is a 12-team, PPR format with a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 D. It was run using the FantasyPros Draft Simulator. While I picked from the No. 10 spot, the auto-generated teams used the expert consensus rankings.

In addition to analyzing each round, I'll take you inside my head to explain the strategy and process for each of my picks.