Fantasy Football 2019: Stock Up, Stock Down After NFL's Latest Developments

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Once the preseason arrives, the "stock market" in the NFL transitions from NFL draft stock to fantasy football stock.

Like the Antonio Brown helmet fiasco, good luck figuring out which is more dramatic.

Right now, fantasy football owners must wade through an avalanche of daily news stemming from 32 teams and translate that to successful drafts. A bevy of fantasy-related intricacies make things more complicated, starting with league format (standard vs. daily), scoring format (standard vs. points-per-reception (PPR)) and then factoring in lineup constructions, average draft position (ADP) and all the rest.

With fantasy draft season upon us, helping owners combat the endless wave of information by using the most prominent headlines to read the stock market is the goal.