Little League World Series 2019: Monday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Hawaii took another step toward being the first state since Georgia in 2007 to bring home back-to-back Little League World Series champions as the Central East Maui Little League defeated the Mid-Atlantic team, 6-0 on Monday.

Hawaii, which is representing the West region, finished a game that started Sunday but was suspended due to rain. Hawaii moved to 2-0 in the tournament with its win over the Elmora Youth Little League team from Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Here's a look at how that game went down as well as the other four on the slate.

Little League World Series Results: Monday, Aug. 19

Winner's Bracket: West 6, Mid-Atlantic 0 (completion of game that began Sunday, August 18)

Consolation Game: Great Lakes 4, Australia 1

Elimination Game: Mexico vs. Latin America: 3 p.m. ET

Elimination Game: Canada vs. Caribbean: 4 p.m. ET

Elimination Game: Midwest vs. Southwest: 8 p.m. ET

Recaps

West def. Mid-Atlantic, 6-0

Jaren Pascaul's first-inning home run gave West all the scoring it needed in a 6-0 victory over Mid-Atlantic.

West scored two second-inning runs on an error before a Nicholas Nashiwa bases-clearing double in the third doubled the Hawaii advantage to 6-0.

The Mid-Atlantic pitchers shut Hawaii down for the final two innings, but the combination of Logan Kuloloia and Isaac Imamura proved tough to beat as they struck out seven and allowed just two hits apiece in the shutout.

Yadi Mateo led Mid-Atlantic with two hits, both singles.

The West will now face a team of Loudoun South Little Leaguers (South Riding, Virginia) representing the Southeast on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winner will move onto the United States Championship Game, while the loser will play an elimination game for a U.S. title berth.

The Mid-Atlantic team will play an elimination game against New England (Barrington, Rhode Island) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Great Lakes 4, Australia 1

The Great Lakes team (Bowling Green Eastern Little League in Bowling Green, Kentucky) finished their Little League World Series strong with a 4-1 consolation victory over Australia (Cronulla Little League in Sydney).

Chaze Huff threw a complete game, striking out six and allowing just one run and three hits on an economical 76 pitches. The southpaw's elusiveness was also on full display as he avoided two baseballs thrown to him at the same time by his catcher and the umpire.

Jackson Idlett provided the big blows for Great Lakes, scoring Grayson Newman on a second-inning double and knocking home Whitt Glosick on a sixth-inning sacrifice fly.

Great Lakes scored three in the second and one in the sixth, with the other two second-inning runs coming on an error and a passed ball.

An Ewan Choat single scored Lucas Gallardo for Australia's run.