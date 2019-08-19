Little League World Series 2019: Monday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Prediction

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Little League World Series bracket is whittling down. By the time Monday is over, only nine teams will have a chance to emerge as the champion.

On Sunday, three teams earned bids in their region's semifinal: South Chungcheong, South Korea (Asia-Pacific), South Riding, Virginia (Southeast) and Chofu City, Japan (Japan). One more team will join them when Elizabeth, New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) and Wailuku, Hawaii (West) complete their suspended game on Monday.

Meanwhile, the four teams that lost Sunday are still alive in the tournament, but they moved to the losers' side of the bracket, where their next defeat will cause elimination.

Here's a look at the schedule for Monday's Little League action and predictions for the games, as well as more of what to expect from the matchups.

Monday Schedule, Predictions

Bowling Green, Ky. (Great Lakes) vs. Cronulla, Australia (Australia), 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii (West), 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3 (Game was suspended Sunday)

Guadalupe, Mexico (Mexico) vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela (Latin America), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN

Willemstad, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. British Columbia, Canada (Canada), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Coon Rapids, Minn. (Midwest) vs. River Ridge, La. (Southwest), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

*Predicted winners in bold.

Preview

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Monday's action begins with a consolation game between Bowling Green, Kentucky and Cronulla, Australia. After that, the stakes will be higher the rest of the day.

Wailuku, Hawaii and Elizabeth, New Jersey will resume their matchup that started Sunday but was suspended due to rain with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Hawaii leads 6-0 and appears to be close to advancing to a region semifinal against South Riding, Virginia.

Logan Kuloloia and Isaac Imamura had not allowed a run in 4⅓ innings for Hawaii, which will look for its first shutout win of the tournament when play resumes. Jaren Pascual hit a home run on Sunday, only the second homer struck so far in this year's Little League World Series.

Monday's final three contests are all elimination games. The winners will stay alive, while the losers' seasons will come to an end.

Mexico, Curacao and Coon Rapids, Minnesota will all be playing for the second straight day after all three were shut out in losses on Sunday.

Mexico should bounce back from Sunday's loss, which came against a Japan team that has outscored its opponents 25-0 in two games so far. Mexico played a strong opening game against Canada, winning 5-0, and it'll be playing Venezuela, which just played a close game against Australia in the losers' side of the bracket.

Curacao had a close 4-0 loss to South Korea, but it should play better in Monday's matchup against Canada.

Of these three elimination games, the only one coming from the United States side of the bracket features the teams from Minnesota and Louisiana.

Louisiana has played two close games in the tournament, while Minnesota aims to bounce back from Sunday's 11-0 loss to Virginia.

This should be a competitive game that could go either way.