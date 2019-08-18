Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 4: Hangzhou Spark's Top Plays, Prize Money

Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 4: Hangzhou Spark's Top Plays, Prize MoneyAugust 19, 2019
Only one week is left in regular-season play for the Overwatch League, so the Hangzhou Spark decided to make this week a statement.
Slated against multiple playoff contenders, the Spark stepped it up in Stage 4, Week 4 and grabbed two wins to ensure that they get their chance to compete for the league's eventual $3.5 million playoff prize pool.
Next week is a Rivalry Weekend, where just eight games will be played at the Los Angeles Valiant's arena at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. This week, the Spark made their mark against the Dallas Fuel and Los Angeles Gladiators.
Thursday, August 15
Boston Uprising 0-4 Florida Mayhem
Dallas Fuel 1-3 Hangzhou Spark
Seoul Dynasty 3-1 Shanghai Dragons
Friday, August 16
Washington Justice 1-2 Atlanta Reign
Chengdu Hunters 0-4 San Francisco Shock
Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Hangzhou Spark
Saturday, August 17
Paris Eternal 3-1 Shanghai Dragons
Los Angeles Valiant 3-1 Boston Uprising
Seoul Dynasty 1-3 Philadelphia Fusion
Chengdu Hunters 3-2 Houston Outlaws
Sunday, August 18
London Spitfire 0-4 Atlanta Reign
Paris Eternal 1-3 Washington Justice
Florida Mayhem 4-0 Toronto Defiant
Dallas Fuel 0-4 Guangzhou Charge
Thursday
On Thursday, the Spark set it off by earning a 3-1 win against the Fuel. After getting subbed out for SASIN on the flex tank role occasionally the past couple of stages, Ria stepped it up and proved his worth on Roadhog in the team's win.
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
We think you'd better bow down. 🎶 The @Hangzhou_Spark take the series 3-1! #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/9rdmR8L5qO
Friday
On Friday, the Atlanta Reign continued their streak of impressive play in Stage 4 by beating the seemingly indomitable Washington Justice 2-1.
Washington Justice @washjustice
@ATLReign We didn't get the W, but we did get this sweet pic! GGWP! 🤝 https://t.co/6zJozDoeRG
Then, the Spark pulled out the tight 3-2 win against the Gladiators to promise a top-six playoff spot. With GodsB on the Hanzo and Widowmaker roles, accompanied by Adora principally on Mei, Hangzhou took down an impressive Los Angeles team to make sure its playoff spot was secure.
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
With that win, the @Hangzhou_Spark have officially CLINCHED a Top 6 Playoff spot! #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/a46JEhFYuX
Saturday
On Saturday, ShaDowBurn and SoOn helped the Paris Eternal keep their playoff hopes alive with a shocking 3-1 win against the Dragons.
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
So what we're saying is there's still a chance. 😏 With that win, the @ParisEternal's playoff hopes are STILL ALIVE! #OWL2019 https://t.co/aptJ8iTEd4
Sunday
Finally, Sunday was marked by a highly anticipated return from Mickie to the big stage for the Dallas Fuel.
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
Welcome back to the stage, @MickiePP 💙 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/yKXwKvAyWc
Overwatch League @overwatchleague
Soooo THAT just happened. 😲 Drop us your reaction gifs below 👇#OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/rUpCkGZHxY
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Dallas, as Happy and the Charge made light work in an easy 4-0 win.
