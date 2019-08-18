Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 4: Hangzhou Spark's Top Plays, Prize Money

Ben Pursell For Blizzard Entertainment

Only one week is left in regular-season play for the Overwatch League, so the Hangzhou Spark decided to make this week a statement.

Slated against multiple playoff contenders, the Spark stepped it up in Stage 4, Week 4 and grabbed two wins to ensure that they get their chance to compete for the league's eventual $3.5 million playoff prize pool.

Next week is a Rivalry Weekend, where just eight games will be played at the Los Angeles Valiant's arena at the Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. This week, the Spark made their mark against the Dallas Fuel and Los Angeles Gladiators.

Thursday, August 15

Boston Uprising 0-4 Florida Mayhem

Dallas Fuel 1-3 Hangzhou Spark

Seoul Dynasty 3-1 Shanghai Dragons

Friday, August 16

Washington Justice 1-2 Atlanta Reign

Chengdu Hunters 0-4 San Francisco Shock

Los Angeles Gladiators 2-3 Hangzhou Spark

Saturday, August 17

Paris Eternal 3-1 Shanghai Dragons

Los Angeles Valiant 3-1 Boston Uprising

Seoul Dynasty 1-3 Philadelphia Fusion

Chengdu Hunters 3-2 Houston Outlaws

Sunday, August 18

London Spitfire 0-4 Atlanta Reign

Paris Eternal 1-3 Washington Justice

Florida Mayhem 4-0 Toronto Defiant

Dallas Fuel 0-4 Guangzhou Charge

Thursday

On Thursday, the Spark set it off by earning a 3-1 win against the Fuel. After getting subbed out for SASIN on the flex tank role occasionally the past couple of stages, Ria stepped it up and proved his worth on Roadhog in the team's win.

Friday

On Friday, the Atlanta Reign continued their streak of impressive play in Stage 4 by beating the seemingly indomitable Washington Justice 2-1.

Then, the Spark pulled out the tight 3-2 win against the Gladiators to promise a top-six playoff spot. With GodsB on the Hanzo and Widowmaker roles, accompanied by Adora principally on Mei, Hangzhou took down an impressive Los Angeles team to make sure its playoff spot was secure.

Saturday

On Saturday, ShaDowBurn and SoOn helped the Paris Eternal keep their playoff hopes alive with a shocking 3-1 win against the Dragons.





Sunday

Finally, Sunday was marked by a highly anticipated return from Mickie to the big stage for the Dallas Fuel.

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Dallas, as Happy and the Charge made light work in an easy 4-0 win.