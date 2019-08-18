FedEx Cup Standings 2019: Updated Playoff Standings After BMW Championship

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Justin Thomas won the 2019 BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois, on Sunday, but he also took an important step toward the $15 million bonus awaiting the FedEx Cup winner this year.

Thomas shot a four-under 68 on Sunday to move to 25-under for the tournament and three shots clear of second-place finisher Patrick Cantlay. He is sitting atop the FedEx Cup standings as a result and will have the No. 1 spot heading into the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

He won't have to fend off defending TOUR Championship winner Tiger Woods or 2015 FedEx Cup champion Jordan Spieth considering they're both outside the top 30 in the standings.

Here is a look at the full FedEx Cup standings heading into the deciding tournament, per PGATour.com:

1. Justin Thomas

2. Patrick Cantlay

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Patrick Reed

5. Rory McIlroy

6. Jon Rahm

7. Matt Kuchar

8. Xander Schauffele

9. Webb Simpson

10. Abraham Ancer

11. Gary Woodland

12. Tony Finau

13. Adam Scott

14. Dustin Johnson

15. Hideki Matsuyama

16. Paul Casey

17. Justin Rose

18. Brandt Snedeker

19. Rickie Fowler

20. Kevin Kisner

21. Marc Leishman

22. Tommy Fleetwood

23. Corey Conners

24. Sungjae Im

25. Chez Reavie

26. Bryson DeChambeau

27. Louis Oosthuizen

28. Charles Howell III

29. Lucas Glover

30. Jason Kokrak

There will be a number of changes outside the absence of Woods this year.

According to Ben Everill of PGATour.com, a scoreboard system has replaced the points version that determined the previous FedEx Cup champion. The previous system asked those who were near the bottom of the top 30 to both win at the TOUR Championship and hope those ahead of them fell further down the leaderboard, but the new system is clearer.

Thomas will start at 10 under at the TOUR Championship as the FedEx Cup leader, while Cantlay (eight under), Brooks Koepka (seven under), Patrick Reed (six under) and Rory McIlroy (five under) will be playing catch-up from second through fifth place, respectively.

Elsewhere, those in positions six through 10 start at four under, those from 11 through 15 start at three under, those from 16 through 20 start at two under, those from 21 through 25 start at one under and those from 26 through 30 start at even par.

That is plenty of ground to make up for those near the bottom of the standings, but they at least control their own destiny given the new system. They will have to overcome Thomas, who has the starting advantage and plenty of momentum following Sunday's performance.